ETV Bharat / bharat

Srinagar Sunday Market Grenade Attack Case Cracked, Three Terror Associates Arrested: IGP Kashmir

IGP Kashmir VK Birdi (2nd from right) addresses a presser in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, Nov 8, 2024 ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have cracked Sunday's grenade attack in Srinagar with the arrest of three terror associates.

The attack in the crowded flea market on Sunday resulted in injuries to 12 civilians including critically wounding a woman and a man from north Kashmir's Bandipora.

Addressing media persons in Srinagar, Kashmir Inspector General of Police VK Birdi said that three terror associates who were behind the attack were arrested after gathering proper evidence.

He identified them as Osama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh and Afnan Ahmed-all residents of Srinagar's Ikrajpora.

“Terrorist and terrorist associates lobbed a grenade on Sunday marked on November 3 and a woman named Abida from Bandipora with little kids was seriously injured. Similarly, Habibullah from Bandipora who is a lone bread earner of his family was seriously injured. Habibullah has a bedridden son at his home,” he said.