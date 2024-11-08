ETV Bharat / bharat

Srinagar Sunday Market Grenade Attack Case Cracked, Three Terror Associates Arrested: IGP Kashmir

Addressing a presser in Srinagar. IGP Kashmir VK Birdi said that the three terror associates were arrested within the shortest possible time.

IGP Kashmir VK Birdi (2nd from right) addresses a presser in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, Nov 8, 2024
IGP Kashmir VK Birdi (2nd from right) addresses a presser in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, Nov 8, 2024
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have cracked Sunday's grenade attack in Srinagar with the arrest of three terror associates.

The attack in the crowded flea market on Sunday resulted in injuries to 12 civilians including critically wounding a woman and a man from north Kashmir's Bandipora.

Addressing media persons in Srinagar, Kashmir Inspector General of Police VK Birdi said that three terror associates who were behind the attack were arrested after gathering proper evidence.

He identified them as Osama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh and Afnan Ahmed-all residents of Srinagar's Ikrajpora.

“Terrorist and terrorist associates lobbed a grenade on Sunday marked on November 3 and a woman named Abida from Bandipora with little kids was seriously injured. Similarly, Habibullah from Bandipora who is a lone bread earner of his family was seriously injured. Habibullah has a bedridden son at his home,” he said.

The top police official said the Police in Srinagar was tasked with the investigations and they cracked it in a brief time after gathering evidence.

The trio affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out the attack at the behest of their handlers in Pakistan to disturb the prevailing peace in Kashmir, Birdi added.

The terror associates with their faces covered were presented before the media at the Police Control Room in Srinagar.

The IGP said they have booked them under UAPA Act with the case registered in Srinagar’s Kothibagh Police Station.

