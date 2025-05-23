Srinagar Sizzles At 34.4°C On Hottest May Day In 57 Years As Heatwave Grips Kashmir

New Delhi: Srinagar attained its hottest May day in almost sixty years on Thursday as the temperature hit a sizzling 34.4 degrees Celsius, which is nine degrees surplus to the seasonal normal, the IMD has confirmed. This is the highest maximum temperature recorded in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, in May since 1968.

"This the third highest maximum temperature recorded in Srinagar for May since records began 133 years ago," said a senior official of the IMD. The all-time May record for Srinagar is 36.4°C on 24 May 1968, and 35°C on 31 May 1956.

The previous third-highest temperature of 34.3°C occurred on 28 May 1971. Hence, Thursday's record had replaced Tuesday's, highlighting the trend of unrelenting heat across Kashmir.

Other places in the Kashmir Valley also faced extreme temperatures. Qazigund in south Kashmir marked 33.5 °C — the third-highest May temperature since 1956. Kokernag, also in Anantnag district, recorded a staggering 33.3 °C — the highest-ever recorded May temperature for the station, which began to keep records from 1978, and the previous record of 32.6 °C was set on May 15 2001.

The IMD also described the current episode of severe heat as a long-drawn spell of dry weather and clear sky and mainly the lack of strong western disturbances over the region.

Heatwave across North India

While Kashmir reeled under an unusual heatwave, North India witnessed turbulent weather patterns with thunderstorms and rainfall disrupting lives and travel. On Wednesday, at least 12 Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur due to poor weather conditions in the national capital. Passengers at Jaipur airport reported being stranded for hours with minimal assistance.

Rain alerts

According to IMD, Srinagar and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir can expect some respite as the week progresses. “Temperatures are expected to fluctuate between 26°C and 34°C, with chances of cloud cover and scattered rainfall over the coming days,” the weather office said.

Meanwhile, several Indian states are on high alert due to potential extreme weather. Mumbai is under an orange alert for May 23 and 24, with the IMD warning of very heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure system over the east-central Arabian Sea, near the Konkan-Goa coastline. Thunderstorms and wind speeds reaching 50–60 kmph are expected.

Kerala is experiencing continuous heavy rainfall, prompting orange alerts in multiple districts through May 26. The IMD also issued yellow alerts in 12 districts for May 23 and forecasts gusty winds in Kottayam and Idukki.

West Bengal is bracing for heavy rains from May 28, as a low-pressure system is forming over the Bay of Bengal. Districts along the coast are expected to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Telangana is also on orange alert, with isolated places in Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms. Narnoor in the Adilabad district has already recorded 126.8 mm of rainfall.

Climate Shift or One-Off Case?

The rising temperatures in traditionally cooler regions like Srinagar, coupled with erratic rain patterns in the west and south, signal growing climatic anomalies. Weather scientists note that such deviations in temperature and rainfall intensity are becoming more frequent and widespread due to climate change and urban heat effects.

"This heatwave in Kashmir isn’t just a local anomaly, it’s part of a broader trend of shifting climatic zones,” an IMD expert said, warning that both early summer heat and unpredictable rainfall patterns could disrupt agriculture, water resources, and health systems across India in the months ahead.