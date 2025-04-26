Srinagar Police Conducts Searches At Homes Of OGWs, Terrorist Associates After Pahalgam Attack

Srinagar: The police conducted searches at the houses of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terrorist associates in Kashmir on Saturday, days after the Pahalgam terror attack.
"In its relentless efforts to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem, Srinagar Police carried out searches across the length and breadth of the city at the residences of OGWs and terrorist associates involved in cases registered under the UAPA," a police officer said.
The crackdown follows the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow on Tuesday, where four terrorists are believed to have attacked holidaying tourists at the high-altitude resort.
According to the police, the searches were aimed at seizing weapons, documents, and digital devices to collect evidence and gather intelligence to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activities.
"This decisive action by Jammu & Kashmir Police aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in anti-national and criminal activities," the officer added.
The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures, in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses, under the supervision of senior officers.
The police officer warned that anyone found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal action under the law.
Read more: 'Attacks Like Pahalgam Will Continue Until 140 Crore Indians See Patriotism As Paramount': Piyush Goyal