ETV Bharat / bharat

Srinagar Police Conducts Searches At Homes Of OGWs, Terrorist Associates After Pahalgam Attack

Srinagar Police conducting searches at the homes of Over Ground Workers and terrorist associates to gather evidence and prevent further terrorist activities. ( File photo: Etv Bharat )

Srinagar: The police conducted searches at the houses of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terrorist associates in Kashmir on Saturday, days after the Pahalgam terror attack.

"In its relentless efforts to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem, Srinagar Police carried out searches across the length and breadth of the city at the residences of OGWs and terrorist associates involved in cases registered under the UAPA," a police officer said.

The crackdown follows the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow on Tuesday, where four terrorists are believed to have attacked holidaying tourists at the high-altitude resort.

According to the police, the searches were aimed at seizing weapons, documents, and digital devices to collect evidence and gather intelligence to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activities.