Srinagar: More Than 8 Lakh Tourists Visit Tulip Garden, Set New Record

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: A huge rush of domestic and foreign tourists is being seen these days to visit Asia's largest Tulip Garden, located on the banks of Dal Lake and at the foot of the Zabarwan Hills. Since the opening of Tulip Garden on March 26, thousands of tourists have been visiting the colourful blooming flowers of Tulip Garden on a daily basis. In this way, a record number of 8.14 lakh tourists have visited the garden during the last 26 days, setting a new record.

A view of the Tulip Garden in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

According to statistics, in the 26 days since the opening of Tulip Garden for the general public and tourists, 814727 lakh tourists visited the garden. including over 3,000 foreign tourists.

On April 6, 81352 tourists visited the garden and this number is considered the highest number of tourists in a single day in 26 days. After this, on April 13, the number of tourists was 70430. During the first week of the opening of the Tulip Garden, 1.56 lakh tourists enjoyed the beautiful views.

Tourists visiting the Tulip Garden in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

In 2024, about four lakh tourists visited the Tulip Garden. Seeing this increasing number of tourists this year, people associated with the tourism industry are hoping for a good tourist season this year as well.

The Kashmir Valley has its own unique identity all over the world, with its immense beauty and charm. It is also known and recognised because of its changing seasons. Winter or summer, autumn or spring, Kashmir spreads its own colour of beauty in every season. And it is this beauty that makes those who visit the valley its favourite.

Spread over 600 kanals of land, this year, 1.7 million beautiful tulips of 74 varieties were planted in this garden. Actually, the work of planting these imported tulip plants starts in winter itself, and then, depending on the favourable environment, the colourful tulip flowers are visible in the garden in the last week of March.

A view of the Tulip Garden in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Every year, the tourist season in the Kashmir Valley starts at least a month in advance with the opening of the Tulip Garden in March. However, according to the Florists Department, after keeping the garden open for tourists for about a month on March 26, it is being closed for a year on April 24 this month. Because the colourful tulip flowers in the garden stay in their flowerbeds for about a month and perfume every tourist who comes here with their charm, beauty and fragrance.

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, formerly known as Siraj Bagh, was dedicated to the people in 2008 by the then Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. Since then, the Tulip Garden has been a centre of attraction for local, domestic, and foreign tourists in Kashmir from March to April every year.