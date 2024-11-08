Srinagar Grenade Attack Case Cracked, 3 Terror Associates Arrested: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have claimed to have cracked the grenade attack in Srinagar with the arrest of three terror associates. The attack in the crowded flea market on Sunday resulted in injuries to 12 civilians, including critically wounding a woman and a man from north Kashmir's Bandipora.

Addressing media persons in Srinagar, Kashmir Inspector General of Police VK Birdi said that three terror associates, who were behind the attack were arrested after gathering proper evidence. He identified them as Osama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh and Afnan Ahmed, all residents of Srinagar's Ikrajpora.

“A woman identified as Abida from Bandipora and her kids were seriously injured. Similarly, Habibullah from Bandipora, who is a lone bread earner of his family, was seriously injured. Habibullah has a bedridden son at his home,” he said.

The top police official said the police in Srinagar were asked about investigations and they cracked it in a brief time after gathering evidence. The trio affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out the attack at the behest of their handlers in Pakistan to disturb the prevailing peace in Kashmir, Birdi added.

The terror associates with their faces covered were produced before the media at the Police Control Room in Srinagar. The IGP said they have booked them under the Act with the case registered in Srinagar’s Kothibagh Police Station.

