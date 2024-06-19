Srinagar Declared 'Temporary Red Zone' For Drone Operations Ahead Of PM Modi's First Visit After Assuming Office

Srinagar: Just before the June 21 visit of PM Narendra Modi to Jammu and Kashmir, his first trip after assuming charges as the PM for a consecutive third term, Srinagar has been designated a 'Temporary Red Zone' for the operation of drones.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday declared a ban on the operation of drones. According to police, all unapproved drone operations in the Red Zone are liable for punitive action according to relevant provisions of Drone Rules, 2021.

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga celebrations, PM Modi will arrive in Srinagar on Thursday and would lead the main event to mark the International Yoga Day at the SKICC here on Friday morning.

“Srinagar city has been declared as ‘Temporary Red Zone’ for the operation of drones and quadcopters as per provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021 with immediate effect,” Srinagar Police said on X.

The police said all unauthorised drone operations in the 'red zone' are liable for punitive action according to provisions of the drone rules. A government official in Srinagar told news agency PTI, "Arrangements for the program have been put in place and preparations are underway." Hundreds of people, many of them athletes, are expected to be present at the event.

AYUSH Minister Prataprao Jadhav said that the main International Day of Yoga celebrations will be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on Friday.

Jadhav highlighted that the theme of this year and said,'Yoga for Self and Society,' emphasises yoga's dual role in enhancing the individual and well-being of society."

He explained that the theme promotes a connection between one's inner self and the outer world, extending beyond personal wellness. "Yoga nurtures physical, mental, and spiritual growth while promoting societal harmony. The enthusiastic participation of millions in recent years reflects the profound impact of yoga on communities," the minister was quaoted as saying by PTI.

He also announced that the PM has written to each village head, urging grassroots participation and the spread of yoga in rural areas. In response to a request from PM Modi, the UN General Assembly declared in December 2014 that June 21 would be observed as International Day of Yoga.