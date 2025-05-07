ETV Bharat / bharat

Srinagar Airport Shut, IAF Takes Control As India Launches 'Operation Sindoor' In Pakistan, PoK

Director of Srinagar Airport Javed Anjum told ETV Bharat, "Due to operational reasons, the airfield is closed today and no civilian flights will operate".

Srinagar International Airport
File - Srinagar International Airport (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 7, 2025 at 7:55 AM IST

Srinagar: Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, along with several other airports in northwestern India, has been closed “till further notice” after India launched retaliatory strikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor, was conducted in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, most of them tourists. Flight services have been suspended at major airports including Srinagar (SXR), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Amritsar (ATQ), and Dharamshala (DHM).

Confirming the development, Director of Srinagar Airport Javed Anjum told ETV Bharat that "due to operational reasons, the airfield is closed today and no civil flights will be operated". Passengers are requested to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates, he said.

However, defence officials based in Srinagar said, “The Indian Air Force has taken control of Srinagar Airport till further notice. The airfield will not be open for civil flights.” Meanwhile, Air India and other carriers have cancelled all flights to and from nine cities—Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar, Jodhpur, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot—until at least noon today, pending further updates from aviation authorities.

India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoK, including Bahawalpur, a key base of the banned group Jaish-e-Mohammed. According to an official statement, the strikes aimed at terrorist facilities used to orchestrate attacks on India. “No Pakistani military installations were hit. The Indian government has exercised significant restraint in both target selection and execution methods,” the statement added.

