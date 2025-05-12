Flight Operations At Srinagar Airport To Resume From Tuesday Morning: Official

Srinagar: Flight operations at Srinagar International Airport will resume from Tuesday morning, airport Director Javed Anjum told ETV Bharat on Monday amid de-escalation in military tensions between India and Pakistan.

As many as 32 airports across the nation, which were closed in the wake of the heightened crisis between the two countries, are being opened for flight operations gradually from today.

The Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport in Srinagar was closed for civilian flights on May 7 after India carried out Operation Sindoor, striking nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Apart from Srinagar, dozens of other airports in northern India were temporarily shut last week given the military standoff. The AAI, along with other aviation authorities, had issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing the closures across northern and western India.

Following it, both countries came to the brink of a full-fledged war as they fired missiles and carried out drone attacks on each other until the Director Generals of Military Operations of both countries decided to silence the guns on May 10, in what was termed by Donald Trump as a US-mediated ceasefire.

On Monday, an official said, "Aerodrome closure NOTAM has been revoked and Srinagar Airport is ready to facilitate flight operations." Hajj flights from Srinagar were also affected due to the closure of the Srinagar airport.

Meanwhile, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Monday that operations at the airport are “currently smooth” however, due to changing airspace conditions and increased security measures, some flight schedules and security checkpoint processing times may be affected.

The airport management has advised passengers to follow updates and instructions from their airlines, allow extra time for security checks due to heightened measures, and adhere to hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations. Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight status through their airline or the official Delhi Airport website.

“We strongly encourage passengers to rely only on official channels for accurate updates. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work closely with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains safe and efficient,” Delhi airport said.

Enhanced security measures that were put in place due to the tensions between India and Pakistan are continuing as a precautionary measure. Although an agreement for a ceasefire was reached on Saturday, the government is not taking any chances on the security front.