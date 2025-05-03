ETV Bharat / bharat

Sri Lankan Pirates Attack Tamil Nadu Fishermen, 17 Injured

Nagapattinam: At least 30 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were allegedly attacked by Sri Lankan pirates on Saturday, the fishermen claimed. 17 of those fishermen were injured and have been admitted to a hospital.

The incident took place in the Nagapattinam district. It is understood that Murali, Saminathan, Vetrivel and Anparasan, along with five others, went fishing in a fibre boat owned by Anand, who hails from Akkaraipettai.

The fishermen claimed that they were fishing southeast of Kodiyakarai, and at that time, six Sri Lankan pirates who arrived there in a high-speed boat stopped and attacked them using weapons like iron bars, knives and clubs.

They further claimed that the pirates also looted their nets, GPS equipment and fish. Among the fishermen attacked are 7 from Cherudhur village and five from Vellapallam fishing village.