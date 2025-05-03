Sri Lankan Pirates Attack Tamil Nadu Fishermen, 17 Injured

Nagapattinam: At least 30 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were allegedly attacked by Sri Lankan pirates on Saturday, the fishermen claimed. 17 of those fishermen were injured and have been admitted to a hospital.
The incident took place in the Nagapattinam district. It is understood that Murali, Saminathan, Vetrivel and Anparasan, along with five others, went fishing in a fibre boat owned by Anand, who hails from Akkaraipettai.
The fishermen claimed that they were fishing southeast of Kodiyakarai, and at that time, six Sri Lankan pirates who arrived there in a high-speed boat stopped and attacked them using weapons like iron bars, knives and clubs.
They further claimed that the pirates also looted their nets, GPS equipment and fish. Among the fishermen attacked are 7 from Cherudhur village and five from Vellapallam fishing village.
The injured fishermen are undergoing treatment at Nagai Orathur Government Medical College Hospital.
It is also understood that apart from these, some other fishermen have also been allegedly attacked by Sri Lankan pirates.
The fishermen claimed that the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government should immediately intervene and ensure that they can engage in fishing safely.
The families of the injured fishermen have demanded that the fishermen who were seriously injured in the attack be provided with adequate compensation.