ETV Bharat / bharat

Sri Lankan Navy Detains 10 Fishermen From Puducherry's Karaikal

Puducherry Fisheries Minister K Lakshminarayanan confirmed the arrest, saying the territorial government was seeking the Centre's intervention for the release.

Sri Lankan Navy Detains 10 Fishermen From Puducherry's Karaikal
Sri Lankan Navy Detains Many Fishermen (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 41 minutes ago

Puducherry: Ten fishermen from Karaikal, an enclave of Puducherry, were arrested in the early hours of Thursday by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in the waters of the island nation.

Puducherry Fisheries Minister, K Lakshminarayanan, confirmed the arrest and told PTI that the territorial government was seeking the Centre's intervention for the release of the detained fishermen.

The mechanised boat used by the arrested fishermen was also seized by the Sri Lankan Navy. The Puducherry government plans to bring the matter to the attention of the External Affairs Minister and will request the Centre's immediate intervention for the release of the fishermen, he said.

The Sri Lankan Navy has taken all the fishermen into custody for further investigation.

Puducherry: Ten fishermen from Karaikal, an enclave of Puducherry, were arrested in the early hours of Thursday by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in the waters of the island nation.

Puducherry Fisheries Minister, K Lakshminarayanan, confirmed the arrest and told PTI that the territorial government was seeking the Centre's intervention for the release of the detained fishermen.

The mechanised boat used by the arrested fishermen was also seized by the Sri Lankan Navy. The Puducherry government plans to bring the matter to the attention of the External Affairs Minister and will request the Centre's immediate intervention for the release of the fishermen, he said.

The Sri Lankan Navy has taken all the fishermen into custody for further investigation.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KARAIKAL FISHERMEN ARRESTFISHERMEN ARREST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.