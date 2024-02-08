Sri Lankan MP Namal Rajapaksa to Visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Feb 9

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 8, 2024, 9:31 PM IST

In a significant diplomatic development, Sri Lankan MP and son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa Namal Rajapaksa will visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on February 9. On a two-day private visit, the highlight of his trip includes a special darshan and pooja that will be performed at the Ram Temple on February 9 evening.

Sri Lankan MP Namal Rajapaksa's visit will likely to attract attention both domestically and internationally, further emphasising the importance of religious and cultural diplomacy in contemporary diplomatic engagements.

According to Namal Rajapaksa's office, his journey to Ayodhya Ram Mandir reflects his commitment to strengthening cultural and religious ties between Sri Lanka and India, and it is anticipated to garner attention both domestically and internationally.

