Sri Lankan MP Namal Rajapaksa to Visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Feb 9

New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic development, Sri Lankan MP and son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa Namal Rajapaksa will visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on February 9. On a two-day private visit, the highlight of his trip includes a special darshan and pooja that will be performed at the Ram Temple on February 9 evening. During his stay in Ayodhya and Delhi, Rajapaksa is expected to meet with dignitaries on a personal level, Namal Rajapaksa's office said.

According to Namal Rajapaksa's office, his journey to Ayodhya Ram Mandir reflects his commitment to strengthening cultural and religious ties between Sri Lanka and India, and it is anticipated to garner attention both domestically and internationally.

