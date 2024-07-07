ETV Bharat / bharat

Lankan Minister Devananda Says EAM Jaishankar Invited Him to Discuss Indian Fishermen Issue

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Updated : 13 hours ago

Sri Lankan Minister Douglas Devananda, addressing a press conference in Jaffna, said that Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had agreed to resume talks to resolve the issue of Indian fishermen. Devananda chaired the Jaffna District Coordination Committee meeting on Sunday.

Sri Lankan Minister Devananda
Sri Lankan Minister Devananda (ETV Bharat)

Jaffna (Sri Lanka) : Sri Lankan Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda said on Sunday that EAM S Jaishankar had invited him for a meeting to discuss the issue of the Indian fishermen. He said this at the District Coordination Committee meeting held on Sunday at the Jaffna District Secretariat, which he chaired. Co-Chairman P S M Charles was also present.

This meeting discussed the issue relating to curbing illegal activities in the district. The maritime labour representatives refused to discuss the concerns for the livelihoods of Indian seafarers, who have been suffering due to illegal activities in the region. They said that the representatives of the Tamil people did not discuss this during the recent visit of the Indian External Affairs Minister to Sri Lanka.

Later, addressing a press conference, Sri Lankan Minister Douglas Devananda said that Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has invited him to come to New Delhi to discuss the issue of Indian fishermen. "With this, the Minister has agreed to resume the stalled talks between the two countries and resolve the issue of Indian maritime workers," the Sri Lankan Minister said.

Also, the DCC meeting discussed issues like curbing the spread of drugs and anti-social activities in the district. The steps to be taken to reduce road accidents were examined in detail.

Read More:

1. Why Signing Of Nepal-China BRI Implementation Deal Isn't Working Out?

Jaffna (Sri Lanka) : Sri Lankan Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda said on Sunday that EAM S Jaishankar had invited him for a meeting to discuss the issue of the Indian fishermen. He said this at the District Coordination Committee meeting held on Sunday at the Jaffna District Secretariat, which he chaired. Co-Chairman P S M Charles was also present.

This meeting discussed the issue relating to curbing illegal activities in the district. The maritime labour representatives refused to discuss the concerns for the livelihoods of Indian seafarers, who have been suffering due to illegal activities in the region. They said that the representatives of the Tamil people did not discuss this during the recent visit of the Indian External Affairs Minister to Sri Lanka.

Later, addressing a press conference, Sri Lankan Minister Douglas Devananda said that Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has invited him to come to New Delhi to discuss the issue of Indian fishermen. "With this, the Minister has agreed to resume the stalled talks between the two countries and resolve the issue of Indian maritime workers," the Sri Lankan Minister said.

Also, the DCC meeting discussed issues like curbing the spread of drugs and anti-social activities in the district. The steps to be taken to reduce road accidents were examined in detail.

Read More:

1. Why Signing Of Nepal-China BRI Implementation Deal Isn't Working Out?

Last Updated : 13 hours ago

TAGGED:

EAMJAISHANKARSRI LANKAFISHERMENEAM JAISHANKAR SL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.