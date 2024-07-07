Lankan Minister Devananda Says EAM Jaishankar Invited Him to Discuss Indian Fishermen Issue

Jaffna (Sri Lanka) : Sri Lankan Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda said on Sunday that EAM S Jaishankar had invited him for a meeting to discuss the issue of the Indian fishermen. He said this at the District Coordination Committee meeting held on Sunday at the Jaffna District Secretariat, which he chaired. Co-Chairman P S M Charles was also present.

This meeting discussed the issue relating to curbing illegal activities in the district. The maritime labour representatives refused to discuss the concerns for the livelihoods of Indian seafarers, who have been suffering due to illegal activities in the region. They said that the representatives of the Tamil people did not discuss this during the recent visit of the Indian External Affairs Minister to Sri Lanka.

Later, addressing a press conference, Sri Lankan Minister Douglas Devananda said that Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has invited him to come to New Delhi to discuss the issue of Indian fishermen. "With this, the Minister has agreed to resume the stalled talks between the two countries and resolve the issue of Indian maritime workers," the Sri Lankan Minister said.