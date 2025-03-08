ETV Bharat / bharat

Sri Lankan Cricketer Allotted Land 'Free Of Cost' in J&K's Kathua: Jammu Kashmir Govt Says 'Unaware' Of The Matter

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, in Jammu on March 6, 2025. ( ANI )

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir government is "unaware" of any allotment of land to a former Sri Lankan cricketer in the Union Territory's Kathua district.

The matter was raised on Saturday by MLA Kulgam M Y Tarigami during the question hour in the J&K Assembly. Tarigami asked why a Sri Lankan cricketer had been given land free of cost in Jammu's Kathua district.

Responding to his question, Minister for Rural Development Javed Dar said, "We don't have information about it, but we will look into it."