Sri Lankan Cricketer Allotted Land 'Free Of Cost' in J&K's Kathua: Jammu Kashmir Govt Says 'Unaware' Of The Matter

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir government is "unaware" of any allotment of land to a former Sri Lankan cricketer in the Union Territory's Kathua district.
The matter was raised on Saturday by MLA Kulgam M Y Tarigami during the question hour in the J&K Assembly. Tarigami asked why a Sri Lankan cricketer had been given land free of cost in Jammu's Kathua district.
Responding to his question, Minister for Rural Development Javed Dar said, "We don't have information about it, but we will look into it."
A Congress MLA Ghulam Ahmed Mir also raised the issue and sought explanation "why a non-Indian cricketer has been given land In Kathua without getting a penny from him."
As per records, the cricketer has been allotted 206 kanals of land in Kathua to set up an aluminium can manufacturing and beverage-filling unit with Rs 1600 crore investment.
Last year, ETV Bharat had reported how J&K attracted Rs 1.23 lakh crore investments with Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan’s Ceylon Beverages and Emaar Group Among Investors.
