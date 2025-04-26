ETV Bharat / bharat

Sri Lanka Releases 14 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Held In March

TN Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging the immediate release of the incarcerated fishermen and the boat.

The fishermen after their arrival at Chennai airport.
The fishermen after their arrival at Chennai airport. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 26, 2025 at 2:08 PM IST

Chennai: About 14 fishermen from Rameswaram, arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for straying into their waters in March, landed in Chennai on Friday. A special vehicle, arranged by the government, took them to their hometown.

On March 17, they went fishing in a motorboat when a Sri Lankan Coast Guard patrol ship surrounded them at midnight. They were arrested on the charge of fishing across the border, and their motorboat, fishing nets, and the fresh catch were confiscated. Following their arrival on the Sri Lankan soil, they were produced before a court, which sent them to jail.

In reaction, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging the immediate release of the incarcerated fishermen and the boat. Following this, talks were held between the officials of the Indian Embassy and the Sri Lankan government.

All 14 fishermen were released by a court and were handed over to the Indian Embassy, which made arrangements for their safe return to Chennai by air.

Since they did not have passports, the embassy officials arranged for emergency certificates and air tickets for them. They were sent in an Air India flight from Colombo to Chennai, welcomed by the fisheries department officials.

