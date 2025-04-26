ETV Bharat / bharat

Sri Lanka Releases 14 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Held In March

Chennai: About 14 fishermen from Rameswaram, arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for straying into their waters in March, landed in Chennai on Friday. A special vehicle, arranged by the government, took them to their hometown.

On March 17, they went fishing in a motorboat when a Sri Lankan Coast Guard patrol ship surrounded them at midnight. They were arrested on the charge of fishing across the border, and their motorboat, fishing nets, and the fresh catch were confiscated. Following their arrival on the Sri Lankan soil, they were produced before a court, which sent them to jail.

In reaction, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging the immediate release of the incarcerated fishermen and the boat. Following this, talks were held between the officials of the Indian Embassy and the Sri Lankan government.