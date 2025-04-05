Sri Lanka's Big Promise To India As PM Modi Says 'Country Has A Special Place...'

Colombo: Sri Lanka on Saturday assured India that it will not allow its territory to be used in any manner "inimical" to India's security interests, amid a display of bonhomie between the two countries as Prime Minister Narendra Modi tours the island nation.

In his address to the media after a key meeting with PM Modi in Colombo, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake gave the assurance that Sri Lanka "will not allow" its territory to be used against India's security interests. "I conveyed to PM Modi that India's assistance to Sri Lanka in times of need and continuing solidarity are deeply cherished," Dissanayake said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing media in Sri Lanka on Saturday, April 5 2025. (PTI)

The remarks were made after the two countries inked an ambitious defence cooperation pact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlining a broader roadmap for deeper bilateral cooperation, asserting that security of both nations is interlinked and dependent on each other. The defence pact was among seven key agreements signed by the two sides following wide-ranging talks between PM Modi and President Dissanayake. The pact, being seen as a major move to bolster strategic ties, came nearly four decades after the Indian Peace Keeping Force's intervention in the island nation.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi said Sri Lanka has a special place in India's neighbourhood first policy and mission SAGAR. PM Modi began his three-day visit to Sri Lanka on Friday intending to deepen regional ties and develop cooperation between the two countries.

"Tamil saint Thiruvalluvar said - what could be bigger protection against the enemy if not the shield of a true friend and his friendship? President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had chosen India for his first foreign visit. Today, I am his first foreign guest here in Sri Lanka. It shows the depths of our special relationship. Sri Lanka has a special place in our neighbourhood first policy and mission SAGAR," PM Modi said.

He said that India under its vision 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' seeks inclusive development for all and gives importance to the priorities of partner countries. "In just the last six months, we have converted loans worth over 100 million dollars into grants. Our bilateral debt restructuring agreement will provide immediate assistance and relief to the people of Sri Lanka. Today, we also decided to reduce the interest rate, a symbol that India continues to stand firmly with the people of Sri Lanka," he announced.

PM Modi said India has stood with Sri Lanka every time, be it the 2019 terror attack, the Covid pandemic or the recent economic crisis. Speaking on the geo-political situation in the region, PM Modi said the security interests of India and Sri Lanka are "intertwined", as he thanked President Dissanayake for the latter's "sensitivities towards India's interests".

The Prime Minister said both leaders agreed to adopt a "humanitarian approach" on the fishermen issue and also hoped that the Sri Lankan government would fulfil the aspirations of Tamil people.