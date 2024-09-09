Sri Lanka Arrests 14 TN Fishermen, CM Tells Centre

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday apprised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that 14 fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and sought measures for the immediate release of all fishermen, and their boats and urged steps to get waived hefty penalties imposed on them by the island nation.

There is an alarming rise in the incidents of apprehension of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, the Chief Minister said and drew the Centre's attention to the arrest of 14 fishermen from the Pudukkottai district on September 7 and seizure of their three mechanised fishing boats.

Stalin said this year alone, (till September 7, 2024), 350 fishermen and 49 fishing boats have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, the highest in the last six years. In his letter to Jaishankar, the CM urged him to make 'immediate and concrete diplomatic efforts' to ensure the release of all the fishermen and their boats in Sri Lankan custody.

Emphasising that the Sri Lankan courts are imposing hefty fines on the fishermen which are way beyond their means, he requested the Centre's intervention to secure a waiver of penalty imposed on the fishermen. In his previous letter, the CM said he had already mentioned that aspects such as penalty will inevitably lead to prolonged incarceration and distress for families of fishermen.

In order to address the overall issue, measures should be initiated to revive the Joint Working Group without any further delay.