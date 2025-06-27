Puri: The pilgrim town of Puri in Odisha is all set to witness the Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025, which commences today (June 27) with thousands of devotees set to participate in this important religious event.

During the festival, devotees pull grand chariots of three deities: Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and Sister Devi Subhadra. The three deities spend a week at the Gundicha Temple, after which they return to the Jagannath temple here.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Puri Rath Yatra Begins Today, 15 Lakh Devotees Likely To Participate (ETV Bharat)

The Yatra attracts a massive crowd, given the importance of this event, as lakhs of devotees arrive in Puri from every nook and cranny of the country and abroad to get a glimpse of the trinity. The deities come out of the 12th-century temple to mingle with devotees, cutting across caste, creed and religion once a year. The Rath Yatra ends on July 8 with deities returning to the main shrine.

Security Arrangements

Authorities have deployed around 10,000 security personnel for the annual Rath Yatra celebrations, with police taking help from over 250 Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras installed in various places in the town for surveillance. The 10,000 security personnel deployed for the festival comprise the Odisha Police and eight companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

As this year’s Rath Yatra celebration will be held post-Pahalgam terror attack, security arrangements have been made keeping different aspects in view, a senior police officer said.

"An Integrated Command and Control Room has been set up in Puri for the first time. Around 275 AI-enabled CCTV cameras have been installed along the route between Uttara Chhak and Puri town and between Puri and Konark. The live visuals from these cameras will be monitored round the clock," Odisha DGP Y B Khurania said after giving the final touch to the security arrangements made for the mega festival on Thursday.

Khurania said the AI-powered surveillance system will keep watch on traffic movements, crowd surge and help security personnel make a prompt decision and face emergencies. Sub-control rooms have also been set up at key locations, the DGP said.

NSG Deployed On Rooftops

For the first time, NSG (National Security Guard) snipers have also been deployed on the rooftops of buildings, given the threat assessment, while anti-drone technology and police-operated drones will also be in use for aerial surveillance, the DGP said, adding that anti-sabotage teams, bomb squads, and dog squads are also in place.

To ensure full proof security on the sea front, arrangements have been made with the deployment of Odisha’s Marine Police, Coast Guard, and Indian Navy, he said. A real-time chatbot application has also been launched to assist visitors with information on parking availability, route maps, and directions to vacant parking spaces, Khurania said.

15 Lakh Devotees Expected To Participate On Day 1 & 2

Expecting a congregation of around 15 lakh people on day one and two of the festival, DGP Khurania emphasised that priority will be given to proper service and security of the devotees.

"Extensive arrangements have been made for the orderly darshan of the devotees. Experienced police officers have been deployed for Rath Yatra duty," he said. The Director of Intelligence R P Koche, said that since the Shri Jagannath Temple is located in a high-security zone, its importance increases significantly during the Rath Yatra.

Besides, special security arrangements have been made for Sri Gundicha Temple and the three chariots, Koche said. The Additional Director General (ADG) of Police (Modernisation), Soumendra Priyadarshi, said appropriate arrangements have been made to control the crowd. ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar said that the cooperation of the officers/staff of the police administration is essential for the orderly completion of the Rath Yatra.