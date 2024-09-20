Squadron Leader Mohana Singh Becomes The First Woman Pilot To Fly Tejas Fighter Aircraft

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Mohana Singh, a resident of Jhunjhunu district near Jaipur in Rajasthan has brought laurels to the entire state by becoming the first woman fighter pilot to fly Light Combat Aircraft (LCA ) 'Tejas'. Mohana Singh joined the 18 'Flying Bullets' squadron operating the 'Made in India' LCA Tejas fighter jet. She has flown the MiG-21 and later joined the prestigious Flying Bullets Squadron at Nalia Air Base in Gujarat. Mohana created history by becoming a female fighter pilot in 2016.

Mohana Singh was born on 22 January 1992 in Jhunjhunu to a retired Air Force officer Pratap Singh and Manju Singh who is a teacher. Her maternal and paternal grandfathers have also served in the Indian Air Force. During her schooling in Delhi, Mohana used to see her maternal grandfather in an Air Force uniform daily which inspired her. 32-year-old Mohana Singh got married to businessman Mohit three years ago.

Manju Singh, Mohana's mother beamed with pride as she shared her daughter Mohana Singh's remarkable achievement. Manju revealed that she was unaware of Mohana's accomplishment until her visit to the village in May. However, after learning about it, she witnessed Mohana's rigorous two-month training and impressive performance in various tests.