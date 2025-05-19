'Spy' YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's Father Makes Big Revelation, Says 'In The Name Of Delhi, She Was Going To Pakistan'

Hisar: After Haryana-based social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra was arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan and subsequently sent on a five-day judicial custody, her father Harish Malhotra has made shocking revelations, claiming that he was unaware of her activities and visits to foreign nation(s).

Speaking to media, the YouTuber's father revealed that on Sunday, police brought Jyoti to their house during her remand period and left after collecting her clothes. They also took her mobile phone and laptop, said Harish, who lives in New Agrasen Colony in Hisar.

He stated that he didn't get any chance to speak to the police or his daughter during that time.

It was a shocker when Harish said he had no idea about his daughter's visit to Pakistan or any other place. "I didn't know (about Jyoti's visit to Pakistan). She had told me that she was going to Delhi. She never told me anything," said Harish, when he was asked about her daughter's trips to Kashmir and Pakistan.

Jyoti Malhotra, who runs a YouTube channel named 'Travel with JO', has been arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistan and being in constant touch with a Pakistani citizen. A few other social media influencers, who were in contact with Jyoti, are also under the scanner now.

Earlier, Hisar Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar had said police received inputs from central agencies that Jyoti was in touch with Pakistani intelligence operatives and had visited the country several times. Jyoti has been taken on a five-day police remand and her interrogation is currently underway. Her financial transactions are also under investigation, police had said.