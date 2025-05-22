Fact Check: 'Spy' Jyoti Malhotra's Photo With Rahul Gandhi Goes Viral; Know What Is The Truth?

New Delhi: A picture of Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was recently arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has gone viral on social media. It is being claimed that Malhotra met Gandhi during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra and that she even joined him in the movement. But is the photo authentic? It has now come to the fore that the truth behind the viral photo is far from what's being claimed.

The photo of Jyoti Malhotra with Rahul Gandhi that is circulating on the internet is completely FAKE. The photo has been edited to mislead the public. In the original photo, the saree-clad woman seen with Rahul Gandhi is actually BJP MLA Aditi Singh from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. The picture was clicked during one her meetings with Rahul Gandhi when she was associated with Congress party. However, someone edited the photo using photo editing software, and replaced Aditi Singh's face with Jyoti Malhotra's. After the edited image was shared on social media, it spread like wildfire.

Rahul Gandhi with Aditi Singh (ETV Bharat)

In another viral photo, a woman is seen meeting Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala. This image has also been misrepresented, as in real it doesn't feature Jyoti Malhotra. Actually, the photo was originally shared by Rahul Gandhi on his Facebook account on September 18, 2022, and it has no connection with Malhotra whatsoever, sources said.

Congress Demands Action

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput has demanded action against those responsible for editing and sharing such morphed images. Quote-tweeting a viral post on social media, he said, "This traitor is photoshopping a spy’s image with Rahul Gandhi, whereas BJP MLA Aditi Singh is the one in the actual photo. UP Police should take cognisance of this."

Notably, this is not the first time that fake pictures of Jyoti Malhotra have been circulated on social media platforms. Ever since her arrest, social media has been flooding with morphed images, showing Jyoti with leaders from different political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party. All these photos have been shared widely on the internet, with an intention to create confusion and mislead the public.

Another fake photo of Jyoti Malhotra with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has gone viral on social media. In real picture, Akhilesh is with his wife and MP Dimple Yadav (ETV Bharat)

ETV Bharat's Appeal: It is our earnest appeal to all readers to verify the authenticity of viral images before believing or sharing those with anyone. Misinformation can spread quickly, but with a little caution, all of us can prevent the spread of fake news.