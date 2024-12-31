Spurious Anti-Cancer, Anti-Diabetic Drugs Worth Crores Seized From Kolkata

New Delhi: In a major crackdown against illegal and spurious drugs business, a joint team of Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), East Zone, and the Drugs Control Directorate, West Bengal seized a large quantity of anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, and other drugs suspected to be spurious from Kolkata in the last 24 hours.

The raid took place days after the health ministry had detected 111 'not of standard quality' drugs manufactured by different pharmaceutical companies across India.

The raid was conducted at M/s Care and Cure For You, wholesale premises in Kolkata which resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, and other drugs suspected to be spurious, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The drugs, labelled as being manufactured in various countries including Ireland, Turkey, the USA, and Bangladesh, were found without any supporting documents to prove their legitimate importation into India. In the absence of such documentation, these drugs are deemed to be spurious. The investigating team also discovered several empty packing materials, further raising concerns over the authenticity of the seized products,” the Ministry said.

The total market value of the drugs seized is estimated at approximately Rs. 6.60 crore. “To ensure proper investigation, samples of the drugs have been sent for quality testing. The remaining seized quantity is being kept in safe custody by the CDSCO,” it said.

The raid and subsequent investigation have led to the arrest of an accused, a woman identified as the proprietor of the wholesale firm, who was taken into custody by the Drugs Inspector of CDSCO, East Zone.

The accused was later sent to 14 days judicial custody. “Further investigation into the matter is ongoing,” the statement added. The Ministry said it remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public.

"The seizure and ongoing investigation underscore the government's zero-tolerance policy towards the circulation of counterfeit and substandard drugs in the market. The CDSCO and state authorities will continue to work in close coordination to combat the threat posed by spurious drugs and to safeguard the interests of consumers," it said.