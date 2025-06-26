ETV Bharat / bharat

Sprouting Salad Seeds in Space: Relevance to Crew Nutrition

The University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad said that they have sent green gram and fenugreek seeds to the ISS to develop salad for future astronauts. ( University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad )

Hyderabad: ISRO astronaut, Shubhanshu Shukla, who has become the first Indian astronaut to dock at the International Space Station (ISS) on board SpaceX's Dragon Aircraft part of the Axiom-4 mission, will be part of a rather more advanced project—development of India-centric salad vegetable for astronauts in future.

As Indians celebrate Shukla's docking on the ISS, University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Karnataka's Dharwad has said it has achieved a parallel feat of sending green gram and fenugreek (Methi) seeds to the International Space Station for their 'space sprouting' to prepare the ground for salad for astronauts.

A spokesperson for the UAS Dharwad said that the astronauts on the ISS will add water to these seeds, which will begin to sprout within 2-4 days. The sprouts will then be frozen on the space station until they return to earth, it added.

“Upon their return, we will assess the sprouting rate (germination) of seeds, evaluate their nutritional quality, analyze changes in phytohormone dynamics, and study the sprout transcriptome response to space conditions,” the UAS Dharwad spokesperson said adding they plan to investigate microbial growth in the space sprout.

“This research will contribute to the development of India-centric salad vegetables for astronaut nourishment in space in the future”.

Why sprouting salad seeds in space?

According to the UAS Dharwad, a plant-based food production system is crucial for supporting long-term human space exploration. Salad crops like lettuce, tomato, radish, cabbage, carrot, and onion, which can be handpicked and eaten afresh, are ideal for supplementing the crew's diet in space, it said.

However, cultivating mature plants in space requires complex controlled environments, including programmable lighting, temperature, relative humidity, CO2 levels, and a water/nutrient delivery system. In contrast, sprouting salad seeds in space can be achieved with a simple container and a manual water injection system, without the need for light and other electronics. More importantly, sprouted seeds are nutritionally dense, and can enrich the crew's diet compared to whole salad plants, according to the UAS Dharwad.

“With the Gaganyaan mission’s future crew diet in mind, we have chosen to explore the sprouting of Green Gram and Fenugreek (Methi) seeds in space.

Why Green Gram and Fenugreek specifically?

The UAS Dharwad spokesperson said that greengram is a traditional semi arid sprout commonly used in Indian cuisine, while fenugreek offers significant medicinal benefits and is rich in nutraceuticals.