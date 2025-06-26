Sprouting Salad Seeds in Space: Relevance to Crew Nutrition

Hyderabad: ISRO astronaut, Shubhanshu Shukla, who has become the first Indian astronaut to dock at the International Space Station (ISS) on board SpaceX's Dragon Aircraft part of the Axiom-4 mission, will be part of a rather more advanced project—development of India-centric salad vegetable for astronauts in future.
As Indians celebrate Shukla's docking on the ISS, University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Karnataka's Dharwad has said it has achieved a parallel feat of sending green gram and fenugreek (Methi) seeds to the International Space Station for their 'space sprouting' to prepare the ground for salad for astronauts.
A spokesperson for the UAS Dharwad said that the astronauts on the ISS will add water to these seeds, which will begin to sprout within 2-4 days. The sprouts will then be frozen on the space station until they return to earth, it added.
“Upon their return, we will assess the sprouting rate (germination) of seeds, evaluate their nutritional quality, analyze changes in phytohormone dynamics, and study the sprout transcriptome response to space conditions,” the UAS Dharwad spokesperson said adding they plan to investigate microbial growth in the space sprout.
“This research will contribute to the development of India-centric salad vegetables for astronaut nourishment in space in the future”.
Why sprouting salad seeds in space?
According to the UAS Dharwad, a plant-based food production system is crucial for supporting long-term human space exploration. Salad crops like lettuce, tomato, radish, cabbage, carrot, and onion, which can be handpicked and eaten afresh, are ideal for supplementing the crew's diet in space, it said.
However, cultivating mature plants in space requires complex controlled environments, including programmable lighting, temperature, relative humidity, CO2 levels, and a water/nutrient delivery system. In contrast, sprouting salad seeds in space can be achieved with a simple container and a manual water injection system, without the need for light and other electronics. More importantly, sprouted seeds are nutritionally dense, and can enrich the crew's diet compared to whole salad plants, according to the UAS Dharwad.
“With the Gaganyaan mission’s future crew diet in mind, we have chosen to explore the sprouting of Green Gram and Fenugreek (Methi) seeds in space.
Why Green Gram and Fenugreek specifically?
The UAS Dharwad spokesperson said that greengram is a traditional semi arid sprout commonly used in Indian cuisine, while fenugreek offers significant medicinal benefits and is rich in nutraceuticals.
“For instance, Fenugreek (Methi) is widely reported to boost immune function, improve bone health, minimize the risk of kidney stone formation, and address cardiovascular issues. Coincidently, these are also eminent health risks associated with the human crew in space,” it explained.
Significance of space agriculture/food and nutrition research
According to the UAS Dharwad, the current cost of sending food to the International Space Station (ISS) ranges from $20,000 to $40,000 per kilogram, with each crew member requiring 1.8 kilograms of food daily.
“This makes restocking food for lunar orbiting space stations and Mars habitats both economically prohibitive and logistically challenging. Therefore, growing 2 fresh vegetables on board a spacecraft or on extra-planetary surfaces is an ideal solution for supplementing crew diets,” it said.
Additionally, cultivating plants in isolated space environments can help alleviate menu fatigue and enhance emotional well-being, making space agriculture crucial for long-term space exploration,” it added.
The UAS Dharwad spokesperson said that for India, focusing on space agriculture/food & nutrition research is essential, as Indian astronauts have different dietary preferences and genetic backgrounds compared to western astronauts.
“In this context, an experiment on sprouting salad seeds in space is a humble beginning and would be highly valuable for India-centric research”.
Who are involved in this project?
Principal Investigator (PI): Dr. Ravikumar Hosamani Assistant Professor Department of Biotechnology University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad (UASD) Krishi Nagar, Dharwad, Karnataka
Co-Investigator: Dr. Sudheer Siddapureddy Associate Professor Indian Institute of Technology, Dharwad (IITDh) WALMI Campus
