Spotlight On 'Mann Ki Baat' Participants On R-Day

Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that through "Mann ki Baat", the positive work being done across the country had reached the global stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 26, 2025, 4:37 PM IST

New Delhi: Participants in "Mann ki Baat", the monthly radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, found pride of place in the 76th Republic Day parade here on Sunday.

Nearly 400 participants in the programme were present at the parade on Kartavya Path. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hosted lunch for the special guests at the Akashwani Bhawan.

"It's a matter of great happiness that those people whose names were mentioned in Prime Minister Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme are here for the Republic Day celebrations," Vaishnaw said.

He said that through "Mann ki Baat", the positive work being done across the country had reached the global stage. "I thank Prime Minister Modi for giving such a huge platform to highlight the good work happening across the country," the minister said.

Prasar Bharati Chairman Navneet Sehgal, Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi, and Akashwani Director General Pragya Paliwal Gaur were also present on the occasion.

