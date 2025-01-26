ETV Bharat / bharat

Spotlight On 'Mann Ki Baat' Participants On R-Day

New Delhi: Participants in "Mann ki Baat", the monthly radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, found pride of place in the 76th Republic Day parade here on Sunday.

Nearly 400 participants in the programme were present at the parade on Kartavya Path. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hosted lunch for the special guests at the Akashwani Bhawan.

"It's a matter of great happiness that those people whose names were mentioned in Prime Minister Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme are here for the Republic Day celebrations," Vaishnaw said.