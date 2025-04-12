ETV Bharat / bharat

Spirituality, Service, Cultural Heritage Key To India's 'Vision 2047': PM Modi At Anandpur Dham

Ashoknagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reaffirmed India's commitment to becoming a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047, and said that spiritual philosophy, cultural heritage, and selfless service are crucial pillars in achieving this goal.

Addressing a gathering of saints and devotees at Shri Anandpur Dham in Isagarh here, PM Modi called for unity through Advaita philosophy and highlighted the importance of preserving country's rich traditions while moving forward in the direction of development.

The Prime Minister was on a visit to Shri Anandpur Dham, where he offered prayers, paid obeisance to Paramhansa Advaita Dharma's lineage, Swami Advay Ji Maharaj and other saints including Maa Jageshwari Devi, Maa Bijasan and Maa Janaki.

"I am extremely happy here at the Anandpur Dham. Every particle of this pious land has been nurtured by the penance of saints, where charity has become a tradition. Whenever our society has gone through difficult times, some sage has incarnated and given direction to the society. Anandpur Dham is serving the entire humanity with its environment," the PM said.

PM Modi highlighted that in this materialistic world, the philosophy of Advaita, which promotes oneness and rids one of the 'mine and yours' mindset, offers a solution to global conflicts and human suffering. "Advaita teaches us to see all living beings as reflections of the divine. If this thought is embraced by all, divisions and strife will end at once," he said.