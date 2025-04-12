ETV Bharat / bharat

Spirituality, Service, Cultural Heritage Key To India's 'Vision 2047': PM Modi At Anandpur Dham

During his visit to Anandpur Dham in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said staying connected to spiritual roots will pave way for Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Spirituality, Service, Cultural Heritage Key To India's 'Vision 2047': PM Modi At Anandpur Dham
Spirituality, Service, Cultural Heritage Key To India's 'Vision 2047': PM Modi At Anandpur Dham (X/@narendramodi)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 12, 2025 at 1:41 AM IST

2 Min Read

Ashoknagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reaffirmed India's commitment to becoming a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047, and said that spiritual philosophy, cultural heritage, and selfless service are crucial pillars in achieving this goal.

Addressing a gathering of saints and devotees at Shri Anandpur Dham in Isagarh here, PM Modi called for unity through Advaita philosophy and highlighted the importance of preserving country's rich traditions while moving forward in the direction of development.

The Prime Minister was on a visit to Shri Anandpur Dham, where he offered prayers, paid obeisance to Paramhansa Advaita Dharma's lineage, Swami Advay Ji Maharaj and other saints including Maa Jageshwari Devi, Maa Bijasan and Maa Janaki.

"I am extremely happy here at the Anandpur Dham. Every particle of this pious land has been nurtured by the penance of saints, where charity has become a tradition. Whenever our society has gone through difficult times, some sage has incarnated and given direction to the society. Anandpur Dham is serving the entire humanity with its environment," the PM said.

PM Modi highlighted that in this materialistic world, the philosophy of Advaita, which promotes oneness and rids one of the 'mine and yours' mindset, offers a solution to global conflicts and human suffering. "Advaita teaches us to see all living beings as reflections of the divine. If this thought is embraced by all, divisions and strife will end at once," he said.

The Prime Minister linked India's strong spiritual perspective to its journey of Viksit Bharat. "The goal of becoming a developed India by 2047 is not just economic, it is also spiritual and cultural," he said.

Development must go hand-in-hand with cultural preservation, unlike in other countries which lost their heritage in the pursuit of progress.

PM Modi further heaped praised on Anandpur Dham's environmental initiatives, especially after seeing thousands of acres of greenery. He called it 'true service to humanity'. The Central government's initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, reflects the same spirit of service.

The Prime Minister reiterated, "India's strength lies in its culture. Our traditions not only shape our identity, but also empower our future."

Ashoknagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reaffirmed India's commitment to becoming a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047, and said that spiritual philosophy, cultural heritage, and selfless service are crucial pillars in achieving this goal.

Addressing a gathering of saints and devotees at Shri Anandpur Dham in Isagarh here, PM Modi called for unity through Advaita philosophy and highlighted the importance of preserving country's rich traditions while moving forward in the direction of development.

The Prime Minister was on a visit to Shri Anandpur Dham, where he offered prayers, paid obeisance to Paramhansa Advaita Dharma's lineage, Swami Advay Ji Maharaj and other saints including Maa Jageshwari Devi, Maa Bijasan and Maa Janaki.

"I am extremely happy here at the Anandpur Dham. Every particle of this pious land has been nurtured by the penance of saints, where charity has become a tradition. Whenever our society has gone through difficult times, some sage has incarnated and given direction to the society. Anandpur Dham is serving the entire humanity with its environment," the PM said.

PM Modi highlighted that in this materialistic world, the philosophy of Advaita, which promotes oneness and rids one of the 'mine and yours' mindset, offers a solution to global conflicts and human suffering. "Advaita teaches us to see all living beings as reflections of the divine. If this thought is embraced by all, divisions and strife will end at once," he said.

The Prime Minister linked India's strong spiritual perspective to its journey of Viksit Bharat. "The goal of becoming a developed India by 2047 is not just economic, it is also spiritual and cultural," he said.

Development must go hand-in-hand with cultural preservation, unlike in other countries which lost their heritage in the pursuit of progress.

PM Modi further heaped praised on Anandpur Dham's environmental initiatives, especially after seeing thousands of acres of greenery. He called it 'true service to humanity'. The Central government's initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, reflects the same spirit of service.

The Prime Minister reiterated, "India's strength lies in its culture. Our traditions not only shape our identity, but also empower our future."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM NARENDRA MODIPM MODI ANANDPUR DHAM BAISAKHI FAIRANANDPUR DHAM ASHOKNAGARNARENDRA MODI VISIT ANANDPUR DHAMPM MODI ON VIKSIT BHARAT 2047

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

A Stitch In Time: Tale Of A Transgender Tailor In Chennai Who Carved Her Space With Pain & Pride

Exclusive | Bharat Web Navigator: Ajna Founder Shares How They Built India's First SSI Web Browser

Trip To Heaven On Earth: Offbeat Escapes, Full Houseboats And Scenic Journeys Await As Spring Awakens In Kashmir

Muhammad Yunus: Crossing The Line ? Will China Bite The Bait?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.