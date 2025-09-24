ETV Bharat / bharat

Spiritual Sojourn: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Visits Durga Temple As Part Of Vijayawada Utsav

The Vice President and his wife are also expected to reach Tirupati from Gannavaram at 7.30 pm today and will visit the temple.

Spiritual Sojourn: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Visits Durga Temple As Part Of Vijayawada Utsav
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Visits Durga Temple As Part Of Vijayawada Utsav (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 24, 2025 at 7:55 PM IST

Vijayawada: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday visited the Durga temple here in Andhra Pradesh and received a traditional welcome with the chanting of Vedic mantras. He is on a two-day visit to the state to attend Vijayawada Utsav 2025 at Punnami Ghat.

Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, Governing Council Chairman Radhakrishna and others welcomed the Vice President and his wife at the temple and made arrangements for their darshan. Later, the couple performed a special puja at the religious site.

On the occasion, Radhakrishnana sought the blessings of the Goddess Durga for everyone and wished that Andhra Pradesh would develop in all fields. “I am very happy to come to Vijayawada and visit the Goddess. Vijayawada is a rapidly developing city in the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the visit by the VP couple, the authorities have cancelled VVIP darshans at Durga temple from 3 pm to 5 pm on Wednesday. Later, the Vice President participated in the festival at the Punnami Ghat.

Earlier, he was welcomed at the Gannavaram airport by Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and coalition leaders.

On his maiden state visit to Andhra Pradesh, Hon’ble Vice-President, Shri CP Radhakrishnan was accorded a warm welcome at Vijayawada airport by State Governor, Shri S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu. He also received the Guard of Honour.
Vice-President, CP Radhakrishnan accorded a warm welcome at Vijayawada airport by State Governor, S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu on his maiden state visit to Andhra Pradesh (X/@VPIndia)

The Vice President and his wife will reach Tirupati from Gannavaram at 7.30 pm today and will visit the temple at 8.30 pm.

