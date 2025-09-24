ETV Bharat / bharat

Spiritual Sojourn: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Visits Durga Temple As Part Of Vijayawada Utsav

Vijayawada: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday visited the Durga temple here in Andhra Pradesh and received a traditional welcome with the chanting of Vedic mantras. He is on a two-day visit to the state to attend Vijayawada Utsav 2025 at Punnami Ghat.

Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, Governing Council Chairman Radhakrishna and others welcomed the Vice President and his wife at the temple and made arrangements for their darshan. Later, the couple performed a special puja at the religious site.

On the occasion, Radhakrishnana sought the blessings of the Goddess Durga for everyone and wished that Andhra Pradesh would develop in all fields. “I am very happy to come to Vijayawada and visit the Goddess. Vijayawada is a rapidly developing city in the country,” he said.