ETV Bharat / bharat

Spiritual Quest: Railways To Operate Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train On Char Dham Yatra Circuit

The tour will commence on May 27 from Delhi Safdarjung railway station, after the opening of the Badrinath Dham in the first week of May.

The Indian Railways is set to re-operate the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Act Tourist Train on the iconic Char Dham Yatra circuit, covering Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram and Dwarkadhish
File photo of Bharat Gaurav train (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 2, 2025 at 9:15 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is set to re-operate the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Act Tourist Train on the iconic Char Dham Yatra circuit, covering Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram and Dwarkadhish.

The tour will commence on May 27 from Delhi Safdarjung railway station, after the opening of the Badrinath Dham in the first week of May. The spiritual trip in the train to be operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will span 17 days. One can book tickets from the IRCTC website.

This all-inclusive pilgrimage will offer devotees an opportunity to visit

● Badrinath: including the sacred Badrinath temple, Mana Village and Joshimath.

● Rishikesh, Jagannath Puri, Konark Sun Temple and Chandrabhaga Beach

● Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi including the famous Ramanathaswamy Temple

● Dwarka, featuring Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga and Byet Dwarka

● Additional visits to Jyotirlinga temple in Varanasi, Pune and Nashik.

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train will offer a host of attractive features and modern amenities that includes dining restaurants, shower cubicles, etc. The tourist train offers AC I, AC II and AC III classes, with upgraded security via CCTV surveillance and dedicated security guards in each coach. The package also includes 3-star hotel accommodation, all vegetarian meals, AC transfers for sightseeing and dedicated tour escorts.

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is set to re-operate the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Act Tourist Train on the iconic Char Dham Yatra circuit, covering Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram and Dwarkadhish.

The tour will commence on May 27 from Delhi Safdarjung railway station, after the opening of the Badrinath Dham in the first week of May. The spiritual trip in the train to be operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will span 17 days. One can book tickets from the IRCTC website.

This all-inclusive pilgrimage will offer devotees an opportunity to visit

● Badrinath: including the sacred Badrinath temple, Mana Village and Joshimath.

● Rishikesh, Jagannath Puri, Konark Sun Temple and Chandrabhaga Beach

● Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi including the famous Ramanathaswamy Temple

● Dwarka, featuring Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga and Byet Dwarka

● Additional visits to Jyotirlinga temple in Varanasi, Pune and Nashik.

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train will offer a host of attractive features and modern amenities that includes dining restaurants, shower cubicles, etc. The tourist train offers AC I, AC II and AC III classes, with upgraded security via CCTV surveillance and dedicated security guards in each coach. The package also includes 3-star hotel accommodation, all vegetarian meals, AC transfers for sightseeing and dedicated tour escorts.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRAINBHARAT GAURAV TRAINIRCTCRAILWAYS

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.