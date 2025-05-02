ETV Bharat / bharat

Spiritual Quest: Railways To Operate Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train On Char Dham Yatra Circuit

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is set to re-operate the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Act Tourist Train on the iconic Char Dham Yatra circuit, covering Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram and Dwarkadhish.

The tour will commence on May 27 from Delhi Safdarjung railway station, after the opening of the Badrinath Dham in the first week of May. The spiritual trip in the train to be operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will span 17 days. One can book tickets from the IRCTC website.

This all-inclusive pilgrimage will offer devotees an opportunity to visit

● Badrinath: including the sacred Badrinath temple, Mana Village and Joshimath.

● Rishikesh, Jagannath Puri, Konark Sun Temple and Chandrabhaga Beach