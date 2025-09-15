ETV Bharat / bharat

Spiritual Journey: Railways To Run Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train To Four Jyotirlingas

New Delhi: In a bid to promote spiritual and historical tourism across India, the railways will soon run a special Bharat Gaurav Yatra tourist train to four Jyotirlingas and the Statue of Unity from October 25 on a nine-day tour.

The tour will offer spiritual enrichment and a cost-effective pilgrimage option for devotees. The Jyotirlinga temples, dating back to ancient times, and the Statue of Unity form the contrast of religious piety with national pride, and this tendency is becoming more and more evident in the local tourist trail.

As per the operator, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, the tour will start on October 25 from Amritsar and boarding will be offered at Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Sonipat, Delhi Cantonment, and Rewari. The tour will take passengers to Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar in Ujjain, Nageshwar around Dwarka, and Somnath in Veraval (four of the 12 Jyotirlinga temples of Lord Shiva) and the Dwarkadhish temple and the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya.

“The train can carry 762 passengers and comprises Economy, Standard and Comfort classes, with fares ranging between Rs 19,555 and Rs 39,410 per head. The train orrders vegetarian meals, accommodation, transfers, sightseeing, travel insurance and security,” the railway said.

Accommodation and local transport is differentiated in terms of category with Economy travelers staying in non-AC hotels and in certain instances travelling by auto-rickshaw to the temple. The package does not include monument entry fees, personal charges and tips, the officials stated.

“The itinerary is provisional though and can be modified depending on the train's activity and the situation on the ground. IRCTC has recommended passengers to bring valid IDs, and also ensure they are medically fit before they travel,” IRCTC officials mentioned.

As pilgrimage travel is experiencing a boom in India, the package will receive good demand among devotees in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. The attraction for most of them is that they get to visit four sacred shrines and a national landmark in one smooth ride. The reservation can be done on IRCTC official site and in the regional offices of IRCTC at Chandigarh and Delhi, the officials informed.

Similarly, IRCTC has also announced the tour of Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga starting from Secunderabad railway station on September 23. The train will cover Arunachalam Temple at Tiruvannamalai; Ramanathaswamy Temple at Rameswaram, Meenakshi Amman Temple at Madurai, Rock memorial, Kumari Amman Temple at Kanyakumari, Shri Padmanabhaswamy Temple at Trivandrum, Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Trichy, and Brihadeeswara Temple at Thanjavur.

“Boarding and deboarding facilities are provided at important enroute stations like Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Madhira in Telangana, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh. The whole trip will be covered over a period of seven nights and eight days and includes all travel facilities (including both rail as well as road transport), accommodation facility, catering arrangements (morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner both on-board and off-board)," said IRCTC officials.