Spiritual Guru Kripalu Maharaj's Elder Daughter Dies In Road Accident On Yamuna Expressway

The accident took place when Dr Vishakha Tripathi and her sisters, Shyama and Krishna Tripathi, were heading from Mathura to Noida on Sunday morning.

Noida: Kripalu Maharaj's Elder Daughter Dies On Yamuna Expressway Road Accident
Kripalu Maharaj's Elder Daughter Dies On Yamuna Expressway Road Accident (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Mathura: Dr Vishakha Tripathi, the elder daughter of Indian spiritual guru Jagatguru Kripalu Maharaj, died and her two other sisters were seriously injured in a road accident on Sunday, the police said.

The accident took place while she, along with her younger sisters, Shyama, 69, and Krishna Tripathi, 67, were heading from Mathura to Noida on Sunday morning, the police added.

Soon after the accident, a police team reached the spot and admitted the injured to Kailash Hospital in Noida where Vishakha breathed her last while undergoing treatment.

According to sources, the three sisters had planned to go to Singapore for personal work, therefore, they were going to Delhi by car to board the flight. At that time, a speeding Canter hit back-to-back two cars on Yamuna Expressway, sources added.

According to officials, the 75-year-old Vishakha Tripathi's body will reach Vrindavan late on Sunday evening, and the last rite will be performed on the banks of the Yamuna River.

Dr Vishakha Tripathi was the president of the Prem Mandir of Vrindavan and the Mangadi Mandir of Pratapgarh. Soon after receiving the information, the officials from Vrindavan Prem Mandir left for Noida.

After the death of Jagatguru Kripalu Maharaj, Dr Vishakha Tripathi became the president of Prem Mandir of Vrindavan and Mangadi Mandir of Pratapgarh.

