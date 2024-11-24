ETV Bharat / bharat

Spiritual Guru Kripalu Maharaj's Elder Daughter Dies In Road Accident On Yamuna Expressway

Mathura: Dr Vishakha Tripathi, the elder daughter of Indian spiritual guru Jagatguru Kripalu Maharaj, died and her two other sisters were seriously injured in a road accident on Sunday, the police said.

The accident took place while she, along with her younger sisters, Shyama, 69, and Krishna Tripathi, 67, were heading from Mathura to Noida on Sunday morning, the police added.

Soon after the accident, a police team reached the spot and admitted the injured to Kailash Hospital in Noida where Vishakha breathed her last while undergoing treatment.

According to sources, the three sisters had planned to go to Singapore for personal work, therefore, they were going to Delhi by car to board the flight. At that time, a speeding Canter hit back-to-back two cars on Yamuna Expressway, sources added.