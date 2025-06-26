Spirit of Reform Finds Bharatpur Jail Inmates Produce Quality Phenyl Earning Respect and Money

Bharatpur: Bharatpur's Sevar Central Jail is no longer a prison to suffer in isolation. It is being transformed into a place where prisoners are getting a chance to start life anew.

Along with correctional opportunity, the prison is offering an opportunity for prisoners to earn and become self-reliant by way of learning to manufacture something new with technical inputs and training from prison staff.

The phenyl manufacturing scheme of Bharatpur Sevar jail is an example. Started in March 2025, the phenyl manufacturing scheme has become a successful example in correcting delinquent prisoners and transforming them into better individuals.

At the same time, it is giving the prison inmates an opportunity to earn. The prisoners here are preparing rose, mogra, sandalwood and white phenyl with their own skills. This is giving them employment as well as confidence, says Bharatpur jail officials. “They are not only learning work, but are also hoping to return to society with respect,” says one official.

At present, four types of phenyl - white, rose, mogra and sandalwood flavoured are being produced in the industrial unit of Sevar Jail. According to Jail Superintendent, Paramjeet, under this project, more than 2000 litres of phenyl has been prepared and sold in the market so far.

“This is not only a business achievement but also a revolutionary change towards self-confidence and self-esteem for the prisoners. This project has been implemented for the first time in Sewar Jail and its results are encouraging,” says Paramjeet.

The jail superintendent says that the phenyl manufacturing project got a recognition when it was presented in an exhibition organized at the prestigious Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur.

Not only was phenyl sold in the stalls set up there, but people also appreciated this effort. This was a platform where the new thinking within the four walls of the jail got public recognition and support for the first time.

The message through the exhibition was that a person can correct his follies with positive guidance and start life afresh.

Jail Superintendent Paramjeet says that at present 10 prisoners have been fully trained in the process of phenyl manufacturing. In these, all the technical aspects from chemical mixing to quality testing, labelling and packaging have been taught.

He feels that as the demand and production increases, other prisoners will also be involved in this work. This will not only keep them busy but will also develop positive thinking and creativity in them.

The jail administration has also pegged the price of jail manufactured phenyl very rationally so that common people and public institutions can go for bulk purchase. The jail superintendent said that white (plain) phenyl is being made available at the rate of Rs 19.50 per litre and rose, mogra and sandalwood flavored phenyl is being made available at the rate of Rs 23.50 per litre.

These prices are much lower than the market price, due to which the demand for these products is increasing rapidly.

Another important aspect of this project is that the prisoners participating in it are also being paid wages according to their labour. With this, they are able to help their families financially. Many prisoners have now started planning to start their own business after completing their sentence. This is boosting their morale and proving to be effective in the direction of rehabilitation.

Orders received from government departments:

Looking at the quality of phenyl and the hard work of the prisoners, orders have been received from many government departments, say jail officials. These departments not only appreciated the product, but also considered this initiative a positive step towards social rehabilitation. This has proved that every prisoner sitting in jail can be a potential producer if he is given proper guidance, resources and self-respect.