Rajasthan Patient Receives Rs 17.5-crore Injection For Rare Muscle Disorder

Jaipur(Rajasthan): A patient with rare spinal muscular atrophy was administered an injection worth Rs 17.5 crore, considered to be the most expensive in the world, at JK Lone Hospital in Jaipur.

Dr Priyanshu Mathur of the hospital administered the valuable injection called ‘Zolgensma’ to him. The patient, Arjun, will now be able to live a normal life after the treatment.

The money for the injection was collected through crowdfunding with active volunteering by NGOs. A test and paperwork were completed before administering the injection. Dr. Mathur said Arjun will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours.

Spinal muscular atrophy is a genetic disease which makes the lower part of the waist dysfunctional by affecting the spinal cord and nervous system and renders the patient immobile. As the body undergoes several changes due to the disease, it can, sometimes, turn fatal.

The actual price of Zolgensma is around Rs 16 crore, but the manufacturer has halved the price making it available for Rs 8.5 crores.

Arjun’s mother, Poonam Jangid, works as a laboratory assistant in the education department of the state. Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar, Education Secretary, Krishna Kunal, Director of Secondary Education, Ashish Modi, have appealed to the employees and teachers to come forward to ease the financial burden of Poonam in treating Arjun. In response, more than Rs 1.5 crore has been donated for Arjun’s treatment. Apart from this, an appeal was also made to the employees to donate Rs 60 from the salaries of June and July.