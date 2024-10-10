SpiceJet Spices Up The Skies: New Flights Link Shivamogga, Chennai, And Hyderabad

Gurugram: SpiceJet announced the commencement of new UDAN flights connecting Shivamogga in Karnataka with Chennai and Hyderabad, starting from October 10, 2024.
This launch marks Shivamogga’s addition as a new station on SpiceJet’s domestic network and is the airline’s first new destination following its successful INR 3,000 Crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), which has bolstered the airline’s expansion and growth plans.
The new flights will operate daily, except Tuesdays, providing convenient travel options for passengers between Shivamogga and major metro cities, thereby encouraging tourism, trade, and regional development.
Additionally, SpiceJet is launching a double daily flight service connecting key cities Chennai and Kochi, also starting from October 10, 2024. This increased frequency will cater to the high demand for travel between these two important destinations.
Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, “We are excited to add Shivamogga to our network and connect it with Chennai and Hyderabad, two major economic hubs. This expansion reinforces our commitment to improving regional connectivity under the UDAN scheme and offering affordable, seamless travel options to more passengers across India.
Additionally, the double daily flights between Chennai and Kochi demonstrate our commitment to meeting the strong demand on this route. We are proud to be bringing more cities closer together, fostering greater economic opportunities.”
Shivamogga, a picturesque city in Karnataka, is known for its rich heritage, natural beauty, and rapidly developing infrastructure. With its addition to SpiceJet’s network, the airline aims to meet the rising demand for affordable air travel from Tier-2 cities and bring them closer to major urban centres. The airline will deploy its 78-seater De Havilland Canada Q-400 aircraft on these routes.
Read More: