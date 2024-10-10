ETV Bharat / bharat

SpiceJet Spices Up The Skies: New Flights Link Shivamogga, Chennai, And Hyderabad

Gurugram: SpiceJet announced the commencement of new UDAN flights connecting Shivamogga in Karnataka with Chennai and Hyderabad, starting from October 10, 2024.

This launch marks Shivamogga’s addition as a new station on SpiceJet’s domestic network and is the airline’s first new destination following its successful INR 3,000 Crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), which has bolstered the airline’s expansion and growth plans.

The new flights will operate daily, except Tuesdays, providing convenient travel options for passengers between Shivamogga and major metro cities, thereby encouraging tourism, trade, and regional development.

Additionally, SpiceJet is launching a double daily flight service connecting key cities Chennai and Kochi, also starting from October 10, 2024. This increased frequency will cater to the high demand for travel between these two important destinations.