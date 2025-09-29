ETV Bharat / bharat

SpiceJet Announces Daily Direct Flights To Thailand's Phuket From Delhi And Mumbai

Delhi/Gurugram: Expanding its Thailand network, Gurugram-based low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Monday announced the launch of daily non-stop flights to Phuket, Thailand's largest and most celebrated island, from Delhi and Mumbai. With this addition, SpiceJet will now operate flights to two of Thailand's most popular destinations - Phuket and Bangkok.

Flight services from Delhi to Phuket will kickoff on Wednesday (October 31, 2025), while services from Mumbai will start on November 6, 2025.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer of SpiceJet, said, "We are excited to add Phuket, one of the world's most sought-after holiday destinations, to our growing international network. With non-stop flights from Delhi and Mumbai, SpiceJet is making it easier than ever for Indian travellers to enjoy Thailand’s pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality. This expansion also reaffirms our commitment to offering more international choices and seamless connectivity at affordable fares."