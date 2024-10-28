ETV Bharat / bharat

SpiceJet Unveils 32 New Flights In Winter Expansion; Check New Domestic And International Routes

The new fleet includes 30 domestic and two international flights in a bid by the airline company to boost reach, reports ETV Bharat's Surabhi Gupta.

Boeing 737 Max SpiceJet during the flagging off after resuming its services, at Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi. SpiceJet Unveils 32 New Flights In Winter Expansion
Boeing 737 Max SpiceJet during the flagging off after resuming its services, at Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 58 minutes ago

Gurugram: SpiceJet has announced the launch of 32 new flights as part of its winter schedule effective from October 27, 2024. This latest expansion, featuring 30 domestic flights and two new international routes, is part of the airline company’s bid to enhance connectivity and provide travelers with more travel options at affordable prices.

The domestic sector expansion includes four new routes from Mumbai to Patna, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Goa, as well as fresh connections for Patna to Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. Other highlights include flights connecting Chennai with Port Blair and Pune, and services linking Kolkata with Port Blair and Delhi with Amritsar and Gorakhpur.

On the international front, SpiceJet has introduced a daily non-stop service connecting Delhi with Phuket, Thailand, catering to the rising demand for accessible leisure travel destinations.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer of SpiceJet, expressed excitement over the new offerings, “We are delighted to announce the addition of 32 new flights to our network. This expansion reflects our commitment to providing seamless connectivity, affordable air travel, and an enhanced customer experience to our passengers. With improved schedules and increased frequencies, we aim to deliver greater reliability and convenience, ensuring our passengers reach their destinations efficiently,” Maharshi said.

In line with its growth strategy, SpiceJet has also announced the induction of 10 additional planes into its fleet by November. The airline recently launched new UDAN flights connecting Shivamogga in Karnataka with Chennai and Hyderabad, and doubled its daily service between Chennai and Kochi, catering to strong demand on these routes.

As SpiceJet accelerates its fleet expansion, the airline anticipates further growth in its flight offerings, promising more options and improved connectivity for passengers across India and beyond in the coming weeks.

