Speed Up Mining At Unused Greenfield Mines To Increase Steel Production: Modi To Industry

He said the country also needs to explore alternatives like coal gasification and better utilisation of its reserves to reduce coal imports.

Speed Up Mining At Unused Greenfield Mines To Increase Steel Production: Modi To Industry
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
By PTI

Published : April 24, 2025 at 1:33 PM IST

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on the industry to "speed up" iron ore mining at unused greenfield mines to increase steel production in the country.

The steel industry has to come together and build a "resilient, revolutionary and steel-strong India", Modi said.

Speaking at the India Steel 2025 event virtually, PM Modi also asked the industry players to strengthen global partnerships and secure supply chains, noting that raw material is a challenge for the industry, and the country is still dependent on imports.

He said the country also needs to explore alternatives like coal gasification and better utilisation of its reserves to reduce coal imports.

The industry has to be future-ready, and adopt new processes, new grades and new scale, the Prime Minister said.

