Speed Limit Likely To Rise For Heavy Vehicles On Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s Ghat Stretch

Mumbai: Heavy vehicles descending the Bhor Ghat section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway might soon move down the slope a bit faster, with authorities considering an increase in the existing speed limits, officials and transporters have said.

Deliberations are underway to raise the speed limit for heavy vehicles like trucks and buses from the current 40 kmph to 45-50 kmph on the downward incline of the Pune-Mumbai arm, also known as the Khandala Ghat. A decision is likely to be taken soon, they said.

The current speed limit of 60 kmph for cars in the 10-km ghat section is unlikely to be changed. On other stretches of the country’s first access-controlled expressway, the speed limit is 100 kmph for smaller vehicles and 80 kmph for heavy vehicles.

The current limit on the ghat section, located between Lonavala in Pune district and Khalapur in Raigad district, results in frequent e-challans as it is challenging for heavy vehicles to move slowly on a sharp downward incline, slows down traffic and causes accidents, they claimed.

After follow-ups and discussions, the authorities have given a positive signal for an upward revision of the speed limit, transporters said. According to transporters, particularly bus owners, e-challans have increased on the ghat section following the introduction of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), which comprises several speed-monitoring cameras and other equipment, on the 95-km carriageway.

A vehicle is fined Rs 2,000 for the first speed violation, and the amount increases for subsequent infractions. Teams from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), highway police, the state transport department and transporters conducted a joint survey of the ghat section last month to assess the ground reality.

The transporters and a few officials called the current speed limit of 40 kmph for heavy vehicles on Bhor Ghat “unscientific”, “unrealistic” and “unfair”. Allowing these vehicles to move a bit faster would save time, fuel, maintenance costs and help avoid “unnecessary” e-challans, they said.

Harsh Kotak, a bus operator and leader of the Mumbai Bus Malak Sangh, explained the practical aspect of the challenges faced by drivers.