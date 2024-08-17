ETV Bharat / bharat

Champai Soren Scotches Rumours about His Joining BJP Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Polls

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Updated : 20 hours ago

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren dismissed speculation about the likelihood of his joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Assembly elections in the state. Soren is currently serving as a minister in the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government.

File photo of JMM leader Champai Soren (ANI)

Deoghar (Jharkhand): The state of Jharkhand is likely to go to the polls at the end of the year and as the date of the elections nears, political manoeuvring has begun in the state. There has been intense speculation on the future status of Champai Soren, the former Chief Minister over his joining the BJP soon.

Following this, Champai Soren has dismissed these rumours of his joining the BJP, saying that "he is where he was" and that he doesn't know what is being spread about him.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the election co-incharge from the BJP, refused to give a firm indication on the speculations. "Champai Soren is not in touch with me, nor is he in touch with the party. I do not want to make comments about him," Sarma told the reporters.

Later in a post on X, the Assam CM further said, "If any work was done in the five years of JMM-Congress in Jharkhand, it was done only during the six months of Champai Soren's tenure. Now Champai ji's photo has disappeared from every advertisement." At the same time, Champai Soren has not given any concrete answer to the media's question. On the question of joining the BJP, he smiled and said, “We are in front of you.”

Champai Soren had taken oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan on February 2 this year. He then resigned from the post of Chief Minister on July 3, a day before JMM executive president Hemant Soren took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on July 4.

In 2019, JMM fought the Assembly elections in alliance with the Congress and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and got a comfortable majority with 47 seats in the 81-member House. (With Agency Inputs)

