Speculation Rife Over Who Will Win The Six Rajya Sabha Seats In Tamil Nadu's June 19 Election

By S. Hussain

Chennai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the elections for the 6 Rajya Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on June 19. Who will get the nominations for these 6 seats has become a topic of discussion in the state political circles.

Of the current 18 RS members from Tamil Nadu, the terms of MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, PMK leader Anbumani, DMK members Wilson, Shanmugam, Abdullah, and AIADMK's Chandrasekaran will end on July 24. The ECI has now announced that these elections will be held for the six seats.

The filing of nominations for these RS elections will begin on June 2 while June 12 is the last day to withdraw nominations. If more than 6 candidates are contesting, the polling will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on June 19 at a polling booth set up in the Legislative Assembly complex. The EC has announced that the votes will be counted at 5 pm and the results will be announced on the same day. Candidates from TN have been elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed for the past several years.

Who will get the four DMK seats?

Four candidates from the DMK alliance and two from the AIADMK alliance are contesting the vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu. Four DMK alliance candidates are likely to win easily. One of those four seats will be given to Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan as per an agreement already made. Similarly, it is said in DMK circles that Wilson, who is currently a Rajya Sabha MP, will get renomination.

Sources in Arivalaya say that Wilson, who has played a key role in the legal fight to get a favourable verdict in many cases against the DMK government, is certain to be given the post of RS MP again. To provide an opportunity to a representative of the poor, it is expected that Abdullah, who is currently a Rajya Sabha MP, will be given another chance. It seems that apart from these three seats, one remaining seat may be given to MDMK again.

In particular, it is said that MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, who is currently a Rajya Sabha MP with DMK support, will be given a chance again. Vaiko also seems to have spoken about this in meetings with DMK leader Stalin.

Therefore, as far as DMK is concerned, information suggests that candidates have been chosen already for all four seats. Perhaps there may be changes at the last minute based on alliance calculations.

2 seats for AIADMK

As far as AIADMK is concerned, it can definitely win one seat. There is a situation where the support of PMK and BJP MLAs is needed to win another seat. Last time, PMK Anbumani and AIADMK's Chandrasekaran were elected as Rajya Sabha MPs. Now that PMK and AIADMK are not in the alliance, there is an expectation that Anbumani will be given a chance again by AIADMK to pull PMK into the alliance again in the assembly elections. If PMK votes are also needed, Anbumani may be given a chance again. Similarly, it was said at that time that DMDK, which contested in the AIADMK alliance in the last Lok Sabha elections, may be given a Rajya Sabha seat. But, it is said in AIADMK circles that nothing like that has been discussed now.

DMDK treasurer Sudheesh recalled in his X post that the AIADMK had earlier promised that the DMDK would be given the RS seat. DMDK, which has seen many elections so far, has been insisting on the demand for a Rajya Sabha MP from its alliance parties. But the DMDK's dream has not come true yet. Now whether it will come true is in the hands of the AIADMK. The DMDK is following a harmonious course with the BJP. Therefore, it seems that pressure may be put on the AIADMK from the BJP at the last moment and the DMDK may be given the RS MP seat.

Will the AIADMK contest?

If the AIADMK is not given the Rajya Sabha seat, two candidates may contest from the AIADMK. If the AIADMK decides to contest, there will be stiff competition among its leaders for its nominations in these seats. Former Minister Jayakumar has been saying that he does not want to contest again from the Chennai Royapuram constituency in the assembly elections. It is understood that he is targeting the Rajya Sabha seat. It is said in AIADMK circles that AIADMK IT wing state secretary Rajsathyan may be given the Rajya Sabha nomination this time.

BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, who spoke about the RS elections, said, "Since the AIADMK is in the alliance, we will support the candidate fielded by the AIADMK in the Rajya Sabha elections, otherwise the leadership will decide whether the Rajya Sabha seat will be sought." It is also expected that there may be last-minute changes in the two candidates contesting from the AIADMK based on the alliance accounts. With the TN Legislative Assembly general elections due next year, the alliance considerations for the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections are seen as important.

Unlike parliamentary elections and assembly elections, people cannot vote directly in the Rajya Sabha elections. However, their elected representatives, MLAs and LS MPs, will vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

To win one Rajya Sabha seat, a party will need about 34 MLAs. If more candidates contest than the vacant seats, voting will be held. Candidates will be nominated by political parties according to the vacant seats. The term of office of the Rajya Sabha members elected in this way will be 6 years.