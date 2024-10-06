Spectacular Aerial Stunts Thrill Thousands At Chennai Air Show 2024 By IAF

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): In celebration of the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force, Marina Beach in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai came alive on Sunday as over 72 military aircraft, including fighter jets and helicopters, soared through the skies, putting on an awe-inspiring show.

Beginning at 10:30 AM, jets like the Sukhoi Su-30, HAL Tejas, and Rafale departed from Tambaram Air Base, dazzling onlookers with precision stunts. This event marked the first air show in Chennai in 21 years, following the last display in 2003.

Dazzling Aerial Stunts Over Marina Beach

With three days of rehearsals completed before the grand event, the Indian Air Force pilots performed an array of breathtaking manoeuvres in aircraft such as the Sukhoi Su-30, MI-17 VH helicopters, Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), HAL Tejas, and multi-role combat aircraft like the Rafale. The display was also visible from other key locations in Chennai like Kovalam Beach and Adyar.

The show not only celebrated the heritage of the Indian Air Force but also served as an inspiring reminder of the country's defence capabilities. Spectators marvelled at the pilots' skill and precision as the planes performed daring formations and stunts, leaving the crowd in awe of the air power on display.

Viewpoints Beyond Marina

Typically hosted in Delhi, this year's air show was shifted to Chennai, attracting over 1.5 million spectators. Families and aviation enthusiasts from across the city and neighbouring districts flocked to Marina Beach, eager to witness the airborne spectacle. People from localities like Thiruvanmiyur, Adyar, and even ECR beach spots enjoyed clear views of the stunts.

Traffic and Safety Measures in Place

With heavy crowds expected, safety and traffic management were meticulously planned. Various viewing points were set up for those who couldn't make it to Marina Beach, ensuring everyone could enjoy the spectacle. The Indian Air Force had earlier advised the public to bring essential items such as hats, umbrellas, and water bottles to protect themselves from the heat while enjoying the show.

As the air show continues to attract attention, it's evident that this event has become a momentous occasion for the city, uniting people in awe of the power and skill of India's aerial warriors. The air show will go down in history as one of the grandest spectacles in Chennai, a true tribute to the Indian Air Force and its 92 years of excellence.