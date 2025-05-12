Special Vande Bharat Trains To Run From Amritsar, J&K To Delhi For Stranded Passengers Today; Know Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced two special one-way Vande Bharat Express trains from Amritsar and Jammu and Kashmir to New Delhi on Monday, for the safe and timely return of the stranded tourists and citizens there. The move comes in response to suspended air services at 27 airports across the country, including Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar, due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

With flight operations on hold due to security reasons, people visiting Amritsar, Jammu, Pathankot, and nearby areas have been left with limited travel options. To ensure their safe and convenient return, the Indian Railways has stepped in with dedicated Vande Bharat services.

Train Number 02464: Amritsar to Delhi Vande Bharat Special Express

The Vande Bharat Special Express Train will depart from Amritsar at 3.55 PM and is scheduled to reach Delhi Junction at 10.25 PM. It will halt at stations including Beas at 4.25 PM, Jalandhar City at 4.58 PM, Ludhiana Junction at 6.03 PM, and Ambala Cantt at 7.48 PM.

Train Number 02462: Jammu to New Delhi Vande Bharat Special Express

This special train will depart from Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station in Jammu and Kashmir at 3 PM and is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi at 11.45 PM. The train will halt at Jammu Tawi at 3.52 PM, Kathua at 4.50 PM, Pathankot Cantt at 5.20 PM, Jalandhar Cantt at 6.38 PM, Ludhiana at 7.21 PM and Ambala Cantt at 9 PM.

The Indian Railways has advised passengers to book tickets in advance and arrive at the station on time, emphasising that only passengers with confirmed reservations will be allowed to board the trains. This emergency arrangement is part of the Indian Railways' ongoing efforts to ensure the safe and timely travel of the stranded citizens amid the current India-Pakistan tensions.