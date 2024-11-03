Special Trains For Chhath Puja: Northern Railways Operates 40 Additional Services

New Delhi: In a significant move to accommodate travellers for Chhath Puja, Northern Railways is running 40 special trains from various locations in Delhi on Sunday, heading to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and other states. This initiative is aimed at providing relief to the influx of passengers during the festival.
Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, announced that Indian Railways will operate a total of 7,435 special trains this year, a substantial increase from last year’s 4,500 trains. To ensure passenger convenience, comprehensive arrangements have been made at railway stations to prevent any inconvenience.
A detailed schedule for the 40 special trains from Northern Railways has been prepared for November 3, featuring AC sleeper and general coaches for passenger comfort.
Those without tickets for reserved coaches can still travel by purchasing unreserved tickets for general coaches. Given the high volume of passengers during the festival, measures are in place to manage seating in general coaches, where travellers are organised into lines to avoid any chaos. Passengers are advised to arrive at the railway station on time to facilitate smooth boarding.
Details of trains running from Delhi railway stations on November 3
Train number and destinations
- 02262 New Delhi to Darbhanga
- 04032 Anand Vihar to Saharsa
- 05284 Anand Vihar to Muzaffarpur
- 05220 Anand Vihar to Muzaffarpur
- 02878 Anand Vihar to Ranchi
- 02252 New Delhi to Patna
- 04062 Anand Vihar to Barauni
- 03484 New Delhi to Bhagalpur
- 02570 New Delhi to Darbhanga
- 02394 New Delhi to Patna
- 04236 Old Delhi to Hajipur
- 05226 Anand Vihar to Kamakhya
- 02564 New Delhi to Barauni
- 04038 Old Delhi to Azamgarh
- 04498 Anand Vihar to Ballia
- 02392 Anand Vihar to Patna
- 04075 New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra