ETV Bharat / bharat

Special Trains For Chhath Puja: Northern Railways Operates 40 Additional Services

Passengers leaving for their native places for Chhath Puja from New Delhi on November 3 ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: In a significant move to accommodate travellers for Chhath Puja, Northern Railways is running 40 special trains from various locations in Delhi on Sunday, heading to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and other states. This initiative is aimed at providing relief to the influx of passengers during the festival.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, announced that Indian Railways will operate a total of 7,435 special trains this year, a substantial increase from last year’s 4,500 trains. To ensure passenger convenience, comprehensive arrangements have been made at railway stations to prevent any inconvenience.

A detailed schedule for the 40 special trains from Northern Railways has been prepared for November 3, featuring AC sleeper and general coaches for passenger comfort.