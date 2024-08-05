Bihar: A Special Rakhi from Gaya's Patwatoli Village to Adorn the Wrist of PM Narendra Modi

Girl students making rakhis (ETV Bharat)

Gaya : Preparations are going on for Raksha Bandhan in Gaya, Bihar. In Manpur, an institute named 'Vriksh Be The Change' prepares students for IIT free of cost. The girls studying there are making special rakhis for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan. This rakhi will be sent to the Prime Minister. The girls say that the PM has done a lot for women and has taken many steps in the interest of girls as well.

Student Shobha Kumari says that this time, she will send a Rakhi for the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister has taken several steps for all the students. Women are coming out of their homes and doing jobs. A revolutionary change has taken place, which the Prime Minister has done and women and students are getting direct benefits from it. Just as the Prime Minister is working as a brother, in the same way, those sisters are fulfilling their duty by sending Rakhi for him.

"We are preparing rakhis for the PM ourselves. Various materials have been brought and they are being strung on threads. A special rakhi is being made for PM Modi. He is like a brother to us, who is working to take the girl students ahead." - Khushi Rani, a student.

Thousands of Rakhis made for soldiers: The students have prepared thousands of Rakhis for the soldiers posted on the LOC. So far, 3,500 Rakhis have been made. All these students have been preparing Rakhis by spending hours for the last several days. The students spend 2 hours every day. Dozens of students who come for coaching take out 2 hours to make Rakhis. These Rakhis will be sent to the soldiers posted on the Pakistan-India border. Apart from this, these Rakhis will also be sent to the soldiers posted on the India-Bangladesh border and India-China border.

A lot of enthusiasm is being seen among the students for making rakhis. For the last 4 years, the students here have been making rakhis for the soldiers posted on the border and also sending them. Rakhis are sent to soldiers and officers using different codes. Earlier, the target was to send 1000 rakhis, but the way rakhis are being made, these sisters will send more rakhis to the soldier brothers posted on the border this year.

Students Asmita Kumari, Shobha Kumari and others said they have been making rakhis since last month. They say that soldiers posted on the border cannot come home because they have to protect the country. In such a situation, all the sisters send thousands of rakhis to them so they do not feel they have missed the festival.

Yugeshwar Prasad, Secretary of Vriksha Be The Change, says that for the last 4 years, the students studying here have made Rakhis for the soldiers deployed on the border with their own hands and sent them. Thousands of Rakhis are sent to the soldiers through post. This time the students have decided to send Rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

IIT hub: Patwatoli of Gaya in Bihar is known as the IIT hub. Hundreds of students from here have become engineers and are waving the flag of their talent in the state, country and abroad. 'Vriksh Be The Change' prepares students for IIT-NEET free of cost. The pass-out students from here take their classes online. The special thing is that now a large number of girl students are becoming engineers.