ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: Special Force To Monitor Sheopur Stubble Burning Using Satellite Images

Recently, 388 villages in the district have been identified, and 118 officials have been deployed, including officials from the administration, police, and agriculture.

To ensure that Madhya Pradesh does not once again rank first in stubble burning and pollution, the local administration has decided to form a Stubble Protection Force. This force, like a flying squad, will monitor and patrol fields at night and prevent farmers from burning stubble.

The Stubble Protection Force will now monitor the fields using satellite images from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, as well as on the ground. This season's paddy crop is ripe and ready to be harvested on approximately 1,00,000 hectares in Sheopur. It is anticipated that when paddy harvesting begins after October 15th, many farmers will attempt to burn the stubble.

In light of these circumstances, preparations have been made to crack down on stubble burning incidents in Sheopur, on the instructions of the Madhya Pradesh government.

This list was compiled based on a bulletin from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute's Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space (CRIAMS).

In 2024, Madhya Pradesh topped the list for stubble burning (the waste or straw left after harvesting the paddy crop). Six cities in Madhya Pradesh were among the top ten in the country for the highest number of fires caused by stubble burning.

Gwalior: The practice of stubble burning is most prevalent among farmers in Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh. In 2024, Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh topped the national records for stubble burning. To improve this situation, Sheopur will now be monitored through satellite imaging and on the ground.

Special Force To Monitor Sheopur Stubble Burning Using Satellite Images (ETV Bharat)

In view of the stubble burning season, satellite monitoring is being conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (IARI). Satellite remote sensing has been activated, which immediately alerts the government's forest fire system, alerting those involved. The satellite also records data from the sky on stubble-burning fields. This also provides information about whose field caught fire. Last year, the satellite system's bulletin revealed that Sheopur had the highest number of stubble-burning fires in the country, with 2,504.

In Madhya Pradesh, stubble burning has been banned. If a farmer violates this by secretly burning stubble, there is a provision for an FIR against him. He can also be fined between Rs 2,500 and Rs 30,000. The government has also issued strict instructions that such farmers will be denied the benefits of the Chief Minister's Kisan Kalyan Yojana.

While the administration is engaged in raising awareness among farmers about stubble burning, a campaign has been launched that stubble can become a source of income for farmers. Paper and board can be made from paddy straw. A unit for this purpose is also established in Morena.

Shubham Yadav, who runs a startup called Craste, a start-up that recycles agricultural stubble waste into sustainable products like engineered boards and packaging.

Craste is making paper and board from stubble. He also uses this stubble to produce various paper products. In this way, he is providing tree-free paper. This is a good example of stubble management.

In addition to paper, stubble Biofuel can also be produced from this. For this purpose, half a dozen biofuel production units are established in Sheopur itself. Jeet Mangal, a businessman operating one such unit, says, "Any farmer in Sheopur who wishes to bring stubble, we will purchase it. They will also pay the farmers 200 rupees per quintal. This will become an additional source of income.”

Farmers in Sheopur are also becoming aware of such initiatives. Kashmir Singh, a farmer from Gyanpura village in Sheopur, said that he has not burned the paddy stubble and wheat stubble in his fields for the last three years. After the harvest, shepherds take the stubble and stubble for fodder. This clears his fields and ensures the next crop. They are able to grow crops well. Burning stubble often destroys crops in other fields, he said.

By now, machines for making stubble bundles have arrived in Sheopur. Making a bundle per acre costs only 7,000 rupees. And when you sell those bundles to biofuel producers, you can earn around 15,000 rupees.

Sheopur Collector Arpit Verma says, "Farmers are being encouraged to manage stubble. Awareness campaigns are being run for this purpose. Meetings have also been held with farmers. No leniency will be given in cases of stubble burning. Strict action will be taken in cases of violations. A control room has also been set up for information."

Read More