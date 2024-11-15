'Special Care Should Be Taken': HC Over Fake Bomb Threats In Delhi Schools

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday said that fake calls cannot be stopped, but an action plan should be prepared for emergencies. The statement came during the hearing of the fake bomb threats case in schools.

Justice Sanjeev Narula's bench made the statement while disposing of a petition demanding the issuance of guidelines to the police and the government in the case of fake bomb threats.

The court said, "No one can stop fake calls, but some steps can be taken for security in case of emergency. Some issues related to the matter need to be discussed with the concerned officials and experts related to this field."

Earlier during the hearing, the court had asked the Delhi government how many mock drills have been done regarding bomb threats, asking the police team to aid the students of schools in handling the bomb threat situation.

The petition was filed by Arpit Bhargava, demanding that preparations be made to deal with bomb threats in schools, adding the safety of the school students, teachers, and parents is important.

In such a situation, the bomb threats received in the schools of Delhi and NCR in the month of May should be investigated, the plea contended.

During the hearing, the petitioner said the petition was filed in 2023, but as of now, Delhi Police has not been able to clarify the matter.

During the hearing, Advocate Santosh Tripathi, appearing on behalf of the Delhi government, said that the Delhi Police had filed an affidavit. He had said that every private school is informed about this standard operating procedure as to what steps to take in which situation. The court said that special care should be taken of some institutions, like hospitals and schools.