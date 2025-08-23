Speakers Conference Will Celebrate India's Rich Legislative Heritage, Says Vijendra Gupta

New Delhi: Final arrangements are being put in place for the 'All India Speakers Conference' to be held in the historic hall of Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Sunday to mark the centenary of Vithalbhai Patel becoming the first Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly. His election on August 24, 1925, was an important landmark in the Indian freedom struggle.
The Conference is being organised in the same auditorium of the Vidhan Sabha that will be witnessed by the Speakers and Deputy Speakers of Vidhan Sabhas and Vidhan Parishads all over the country.
Current Speaker Vijendra Gupta told ETV Bharat that the event will have thematic sessions. The first of these will be ‘Vithalbhai Patel: Contribution in the making of the Constitution and Parliamentary Institutions of India’ that will be addressed by former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar.
This will be followed by the keynote address on ‘India – Mother of Democracy’ that will be delivered by the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan.
The third session will be on ‘Role of Nationalist Leaders of Pre-Independence Central Legislatures in Freedom Struggle and Social Reform’ under Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
The concluding session will be on ‘AI and Transparency: Ensuring Accountability and Trust in Governance’, which will be addressed by Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar.
Gupta claimed that it will be a historic occasion when the whole country comes together to celebrate the centenary of Vithalbhai Patel becoming the first Speaker.
He disclosed that the event will be attended by 29 Speakers and 17 Deputy Speakers from across the country, along with six Chairmen and four Deputy Chairmen of the Rajya Sabha.
Speakers from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab and other states will be present.
Gupta underlined, “Vithalbhai Patel was an accomplished lawyer and an experienced politician. He was first elected a member of the Imperial Legislative Council and then a member of the Central Legislative Assembly from Bombay in 1924. He gained respect for his legal and parliamentary expertise.”
Patel was the deputy leader of the Swaraj Party, which was founded by Motilal Nehru and Chittaranjan Das to disrupt the functioning of the government by entering the Legislative Councils and demanding constitutional reforms from within. “The Swaraj Party had supported Patel in the 1925 election, which gave him a strong political base,” Gupta added.
In the elections held on August 22, 1925, Patel had defeated the candidate of the British government. His victory showed that Indians could make their place in the institutions controlled by the British and oppose them.
As Speaker, Patel maintained the impartiality and dignity of the post. He strongly opposed the policies of the British government while using the Assembly as an effective platform for raising the voice of the Indians. His tenure proved to be an important milestone in Indian parliamentary history.
Gupta disclosed that one of the main attractions during the conference will be a specially designed exhibition ‘Vithalbhai Patel Ki Gaurav Gatha’ that will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The exhibition will display rare archives, photographs, verbatim records and historical objects highlighting Patel’s contribution in building the parliamentary institutions of India.
Gupta further informed, “A special section of the exhibition will honour Shaheed Bhagat Singh, describing his daring act along with Batukeshwar Dutt of throwing a non-lethal bomb in the Central Legislative Assembly on April 8, 1929. This section will also show the trial and the events that led to the hanging of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on March 23, 1931. Through rare archives, photographs and records, the audience will be able to see how Bhagat Singh's revolutionary spirit shook the colonial rule and inspired generations to come.”
One of the important documents on display will be the original death certificate and death warrant of Bhagat Singh, which recorded that he was kept hanging for one hour.
The exhibition will display documents and photographs about Mahatma Gandhi's three assembly visits, debate against the Simon Commission, women's suffrage and labour reforms, opposition to the Rowlatt Act and the historic event of Vithalbhai Patel becoming the Speaker.
It will be open to the public from August 26 to 31. Besides, a special documentary showcasing India’s parliamentary and democratic journey will be screened during the Conference, whose voice-over has been done by the actor Anupam Kher.
Amit Shah will also release a postage stamp in honour of Patel and India's democratic journey.
Gupta informed that the Delhi Assembly has received congratulatory messages from various leaders across the political spectrum, including the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and others.
He claimed that the Conference will prove to be a milestone in strengthening parliamentary democracy and celebrating India's rich legislative heritage.