ETV Bharat / bharat

Speakers Conference Will Celebrate India's Rich Legislative Heritage, Says Vijendra Gupta

New Delhi: Final arrangements are being put in place for the 'All India Speakers Conference' to be held in the historic hall of Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Sunday to mark the centenary of Vithalbhai Patel becoming the first Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly. His election on August 24, 1925, was an important landmark in the Indian freedom struggle.

The Conference is being organised in the same auditorium of the Vidhan Sabha that will be witnessed by the Speakers and Deputy Speakers of Vidhan Sabhas and Vidhan Parishads all over the country.

Current Speaker Vijendra Gupta told ETV Bharat that the event will have thematic sessions. The first of these will be ‘Vithalbhai Patel: Contribution in the making of the Constitution and Parliamentary Institutions of India’ that will be addressed by former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar.

This will be followed by the keynote address on ‘India – Mother of Democracy’ that will be delivered by the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan.

The third session will be on ‘Role of Nationalist Leaders of Pre-Independence Central Legislatures in Freedom Struggle and Social Reform’ under Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The concluding session will be on ‘AI and Transparency: Ensuring Accountability and Trust in Governance’, which will be addressed by Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar.

Gupta claimed that it will be a historic occasion when the whole country comes together to celebrate the centenary of Vithalbhai Patel becoming the first Speaker.

He disclosed that the event will be attended by 29 Speakers and 17 Deputy Speakers from across the country, along with six Chairmen and four Deputy Chairmen of the Rajya Sabha.

Speakers from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab and other states will be present.

Gupta underlined, “Vithalbhai Patel was an accomplished lawyer and an experienced politician. He was first elected a member of the Imperial Legislative Council and then a member of the Central Legislative Assembly from Bombay in 1924. He gained respect for his legal and parliamentary expertise.”

Patel was the deputy leader of the Swaraj Party, which was founded by Motilal Nehru and Chittaranjan Das to disrupt the functioning of the government by entering the Legislative Councils and demanding constitutional reforms from within. “The Swaraj Party had supported Patel in the 1925 election, which gave him a strong political base,” Gupta added.