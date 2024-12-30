Speakers At World Telugu Writers Congress Come Up With Resolutions To Preserve And Promote Telugu Language

Amaravati: Speakers at the two-day World Telugu Writers Congress, which concluded at KBN College in Vijayawada, put forward a series of resolutions aimed at preserving and promoting Telugu language.
The resolutions, which were discussed and accepted by the assembly with applause, were presented by Dr Purnachandu, General Secretary of the World Telugu Writers Association, and handed over to the State Minister for Culture and Tourism, Kandula Durgesh, for implementation.
The resolutions focus on various aspects of promoting Telugu, including education, government jobs, and cultural preservation. Some of the key resolutions are
* Mother tongue in primary education
Teaching should be conducted in Telugu at least up to the primary level to support children's mental development.
* 5% reservation in government jobs
A 5% reservation should be provided in government jobs for students who have studied in Telugu medium.
* Revival of disappearing Telugu words
Efforts should be made to discover and popularize Telugu words that are disappearing in professions and everyday life. Encouragement should be given to writings that foster a love for the Telugu language.
* Creation of Telugu equivalents for English terms
Natural Telugu words should be created for English terms where possible.
* Increased use of Telugu
The use of Telugu should be promoted in social affairs, both indoors and outdoors, and at the degree level in all semesters.
* Implementation of Central Government’s policy on teaching in mother tongue
The state government should implement the central government’s policy of teaching engineering, medicine, and other courses in the mother tongue.
* Withdrawal of special leave Petition in the Supreme Court
The Special Leave Petition filed during the Vaikapa regime against Jivo 85, which sought to suppress the Telugu language, should be withdrawn immediately.
* Encouraging use of Telugu in courts
Arguments and judgments in the High Court should be conducted in the mother tongue. Both Telugu state governments should act on this.
* Translation of laws and preparation of glossary
Laws should be translated into Telugu, and a glossary of legal terms should be prepared.
* Strengthening the Telugu Language Development Authority
The Telugu Language Development Authority, established by the Telugu Desam Government, should be strengthened and provided with necessary funds.
* Administrative affairs in Telugu
Strict measures should be taken to issue administrative orders and government notifications in Telugu.
* Reviving the Telugu Academy’s legacy
The Telugu Academy, which has been undermined after its transformation into a 'Telugu-Sanskrit Academy', should be restored to its former glory.
* Addressing the issue of Potti Sriramulu Telugu University
The division of Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, unresolved since the bifurcation of the state, should be addressed by the state government.
* Establishment of cultural institutions
New academies should be strengthened, and a cultural university should be established for the preservation, research, and dissemination of arts.
* New cultural institutions in AP
Institutions like the State Library, State Archaeology Museum, and State Archives should be established in Andhra Pradesh after the bifurcation.
* Formulation of language and cultural policies
A language policy and cultural policy should be formulated and announced for both Telugu states to protect and promote Telugu art forms and visual arts.
Mandali Buddhaprasad calls for a cultural university
In his speech, the Honorary President of the Mahasabha, Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddhaprasad, emphasized the need for a cultural university to preserve disappearing Telugu art forms. He also advocated for the establishment of a music college in every district. Reflecting on the contributions of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in promoting the Telugu language, Buddhaprasad urged the Telugu people to overcome their inferiority complex and take pride in their language.
Buddhaprasad also called on Telugu people across the country to proudly register Telugu as their mother tongue in the upcoming census, which would help recognize Telugu as the second-largest language in India.
Collaboration for Greater Impact
Acharya Yarlagadda Lakshmiprasad, Honorary President of the World Telugu Writers Association, praised the initiative and noted that the spirit of the Mahasabha should inspire the youth. He emphasized that collaboration among various groups, rather than relying sole