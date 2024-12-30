ETV Bharat / bharat

Speakers At World Telugu Writers Congress Come Up With Resolutions To Preserve And Promote Telugu Language

(Left) Margadarsi Managing Director Sailaja Kiron addressing the Telugu Writers Conference in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Right) A bust of Ramoji Rao Garu ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: Speakers at the two-day World Telugu Writers Congress, which concluded at KBN College in Vijayawada, put forward a series of resolutions aimed at preserving and promoting Telugu language.

The resolutions, which were discussed and accepted by the assembly with applause, were presented by Dr Purnachandu, General Secretary of the World Telugu Writers Association, and handed over to the State Minister for Culture and Tourism, Kandula Durgesh, for implementation.

The resolutions focus on various aspects of promoting Telugu, including education, government jobs, and cultural preservation. Some of the key resolutions are

* Mother tongue in primary education

Teaching should be conducted in Telugu at least up to the primary level to support children's mental development.

* 5% reservation in government jobs

A 5% reservation should be provided in government jobs for students who have studied in Telugu medium.

* Revival of disappearing Telugu words

Efforts should be made to discover and popularize Telugu words that are disappearing in professions and everyday life. Encouragement should be given to writings that foster a love for the Telugu language.

* Creation of Telugu equivalents for English terms

Natural Telugu words should be created for English terms where possible.

* Increased use of Telugu

The use of Telugu should be promoted in social affairs, both indoors and outdoors, and at the degree level in all semesters.

* Implementation of Central Government’s policy on teaching in mother tongue

The state government should implement the central government’s policy of teaching engineering, medicine, and other courses in the mother tongue.

* Withdrawal of special leave Petition in the Supreme Court

The Special Leave Petition filed during the Vaikapa regime against Jivo 85, which sought to suppress the Telugu language, should be withdrawn immediately.

* Encouraging use of Telugu in courts

Arguments and judgments in the High Court should be conducted in the mother tongue. Both Telugu state governments should act on this.

* Translation of laws and preparation of glossary