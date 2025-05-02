ETV Bharat / bharat

Japan's Speaker Expresses His Country's Full Cooperation To India In Fighting Terrorism

Speaker of Japan, Nukaga Fukushiro, conveyed his country's full cooperation in fighting terrorism the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan Nukaga Fukushiro and other Members of the Japanese Parliamentary delegation
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan Nukaga Fukushiro and other Members of the Japanese Parliamentary delegation (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 2, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, Nukaga Fukushiro, conveyed his country's full cooperation to India in fighting terrorism as he condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

On a visit to India, Fukushiro held bilateral talks with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as he expressed solidarity with India in eradicating terrorism, according to an official statement.

It said, "The speaker of Japan assured the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla, of Japan's full cooperation in the fight against terrorism. Japan stands with India in this regard." Terrorism is such a global challenge that all democratic countries will have to come together to eliminate it, Birla said.

In the current global scenario, the friendship between India and Japan is essential for global peace, prosperity and stability, he said. "We have common concerns and shared thinking on regional and global issues." Birla noted the two countries were partners in many multilateral forums such as QUAD, G20 and the International Solar Alliance and that their relations were based on mutual understanding, which is extremely important for co-beneficial progress as well as peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Lok Sabha speaker said India and Japan had a shared heritage of culture, traditions and spirituality.

Every year, a large number of Japanese tourists and pilgrims come to India and visit places related to Buddhism and it has promoted people-to-people connect between the two countries, he added.

New Delhi: The Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, Nukaga Fukushiro, conveyed his country's full cooperation to India in fighting terrorism as he condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

On a visit to India, Fukushiro held bilateral talks with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as he expressed solidarity with India in eradicating terrorism, according to an official statement.

It said, "The speaker of Japan assured the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla, of Japan's full cooperation in the fight against terrorism. Japan stands with India in this regard." Terrorism is such a global challenge that all democratic countries will have to come together to eliminate it, Birla said.

In the current global scenario, the friendship between India and Japan is essential for global peace, prosperity and stability, he said. "We have common concerns and shared thinking on regional and global issues." Birla noted the two countries were partners in many multilateral forums such as QUAD, G20 and the International Solar Alliance and that their relations were based on mutual understanding, which is extremely important for co-beneficial progress as well as peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Lok Sabha speaker said India and Japan had a shared heritage of culture, traditions and spirituality.

Every year, a large number of Japanese tourists and pilgrims come to India and visit places related to Buddhism and it has promoted people-to-people connect between the two countries, he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NUKAGA FUKUSHIROLOK SABHA SPEAKER OM BIRLAPAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKGLOBAL CHALLENGEPAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.