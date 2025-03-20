Sparrow Population Declines In Cities, Thrives In Uttarakhand’s High-Altitude Regions

radun: Sparrows have long been considered close companions of humans, thriving in populated areas. However, since the 1990s, rapid urbanisation and modernisation have led to a sharp decline in their numbers, prompting serious research into their population trends in Uttarakhand.

While sparrows have largely disappeared from urban areas, they are still found in significant numbers in specific regions. Recent studies by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), commissioned by the Uttarakhand Forest Department, reveal that sparrows are thriving in the Trans-Himalayan region, particularly in Niti and Mana Valleys.

Key Research Findings

Sparrows in High-Altitude Areas: Unlike urban areas, where their numbers have dwindled, sparrows are now seen in regions above 4,000 metres.

Unlike urban areas, where their numbers have dwindled, sparrows are now seen in regions above 4,000 metres. Physical Adaptations: The study suggests that sparrows in these high-altitude areas have grown slightly larger, possibly due to environmental adaptation.

The study suggests that sparrows in these high-altitude areas have grown slightly larger, possibly due to environmental adaptation. Counting Efforts: For the first time, WII is conducting a large-scale survey across 900 villages in Uttarakhand to estimate the sparrow population using sampling techniques.

Why Have Sparrows Left Urban Areas?

Experts believe that changing human lifestyles has driven sparrows away. Traditionally, they thrived in environments where grains like wheat and rice were readily available. However, modern concrete structures and enclosed houses have disrupted their natural habitat, making it difficult for them to survive in cities.

Next Steps for Conservation

With an average lifespan of 5 to 10 years, sparrows rely on traditional environments for sustenance. The findings from this study will help develop conservation strategies to protect and restore their populations in both rural and urban areas.

