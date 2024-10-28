ETV Bharat / bharat

Spanish PM India Visit: PM Modi, Sanchez To Inaugurate Tata-Airbus C295 Aircraft Plant In Vadodara Today

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez arrived in Vadodara for his first official visit to India, joining PM Modi for a roadshow and facility inauguration.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Vadodara: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Vadodara early Monday morning as part of his maiden official visit to India. His flight landed at Vadodara Airport around 1.30 AM. Sanchez's itinerary includes a visit to Mumbai on Tuesday before returning to Spain.

On Monday, Sanchez is set to join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a roadshow, which will take place from the airport to the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) facility. The 2.5-kilometre roadshow will feature cultural performances along the route, showcasing local traditions and talents.

The highlight of Sanchez's visit will be the joint inauguration of the TASL complex, which is the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India, specifically for the C-295 aircraft. Under an agreement, 40 aircraft will be manufactured at this Vadodara facility, while Airbus will supply 16 aircraft directly.

The establishment of this facility marks a significant milestone in India's defence manufacturing capabilities. It will encompass the entire ecosystem of aircraft production, from manufacturing and assembly to testing, qualification, and lifecycle maintenance. In addition to TASL, leading public sector units like Bharat Electronics and Bharat Dynamics, along with various private micro, small, and medium enterprises, will collaborate on this project.

Following the inauguration, Sanchez and Modi will visit the historic Laxmi Vilas Palace for a bilateral meeting organised by the Ministry of External Affairs. They are expected to discuss various areas of cooperation between Sapin and India over lunch at the palace. Sanchez is scheduled to depart for Spain at around 12.30 AM on Wednesday, concluding his visit.

