All Indians not to be blamed......: Spanish tourist leaves for Nepal

Ranchi: The Spanish travel vlogger who fell victim to a gang-rape on Friday in Jharkhand's Dumka said that all Indians cannot be held responsible as such incidents can occur anytime, anywhere and to anyone. She said that the culprits should be punished for committing the heinous act.

The woman left for Nepal today after completing the medical and legal procedures. She also took a selfie with the Dumka SP and thanked him for his help.

Prior to leaving India for her next destination in Nepal, the woman said that she wanted to spend a night in Hansdiha because the place is very quiet and beautiful.

"We never thought there would any danger here. I still say that Indians are very good and hospitable. I have been on world tours for the last six years and have traveled in India for six months. I have covered about 20,000 km in this country. During my stay in India, I received support from everywhere. Even during this period, I got full support from people and the government here. I would like to thank everyone who supported me in these times of trouble. I am leaving India with many good memories," she said.

In her message for all rape victims, she said that it is difficult to forget bad memories but one has to move forward as there is a lot to do in future. "The bad things of the past must be forgotten," she said while asking bikers like her to continue their tours. Keep moving forward without any fear, she added.

So far, three persons have been arrested in connection with this case.