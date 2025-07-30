Space-Based Inputs Supporting Govt's Flagship Initiatives: Minister Tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Space-based inputs are being used to support the government's several flagship initiatives, including Digital India, Smart Cities Mission and forecasting agricultural output, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Singh said the Bhuvan Geoportal and database of Aadhaar enrolment centres, use of space technology for a geocoded postal address system, and rooftop photo voltaic (PV) potential assessment for 60 solar cities and smart cities have been done to support the Digital India and Smart Cities Mission.

"Space-based inputs are being used in support of several flagship initiatives of the government, including Digital India, Smart Cities Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Forecasting Agricultural Output using Space, Agrometeorology and Land-based Observation (FASAL) (crop acreage assessment and production forecast)," he said during the Question Hour.

CHAMAN (Coordinated Horticulture Assessment and Management using Geo-informatics) for horticulture management, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), PMKSY-WDC (Prime Minister Krishi Sinchayi Yojana (Watershed Development Component), PMGSY, PMFBY, PMAY-HFA, and PM GatiShakti are another area where space-based inputs are being used, he added.

Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, highlighted that high-resolution satellite data is used for generating an urban geospatial database of AMRUT Cities. He said that under the FASAL programme, remote sensing data is used for generating crop acreage and forecasting crop production estimations for 11 crops.

Under the CHAMAN programme, horticulture acreage and production estimation are done for seven horticulture crops, in addition to management plans for area expansion and post-harvest infrastructure.

Singh said that for the MGNREGA programme, geospatial technology is enabled for monitoring the creation of assets and activities, as well as for planning new assets and activities.

Under the PMKSY-WDC programme, geospatial technology is developed for monitoring the implementation of watershed development interventions and monitoring the impact of the interventions, he said.

"Geoportal and very high-resolution satellite data are utilised for monitoring the development of rural roads under the PMGSY programme. Satellite data is being utilised for optimising the crop cutting experiments, monitoring crop damage, as well as for developing crop yield proxies to facilitate faster claim settlement for farmers, under the PMFBY programme," he said.

The minister said the Department of Space (DoS) has proposed to establish a 'Global Space Institute' (GSpI) to impart holistic, comprehensive, and multidisciplinary education in several aspects of space technologies, policies, and space exploration. The GSpI, a dedicated global institute, would help to promote the space economy by guiding the incubation of start-ups, space entrepreneurship, space commercialisation and also on possible avenues for private investment into the space sector.

The institute is expected to actively partner with leading academic institutions, industries, and government agencies, both nationally and internationally, facilitating the advancement of space technology education and creating a network of shared knowledge and resources, he said.